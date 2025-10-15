TURKPA Praises Azerbaijani Parliament's Key Role In Its Achievements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The support of the Azerbaijani Parliament is very important for the successful activities of TURKPA, former secretary general of the organization, Mehmet Sureyya Er, said at the official ceremony of handing over the powers of the Secretary General to Ramil Hasan, Trend reports.

"We have been working very usefully in a wonderful institution for four years. Of course, the support given to us by the leadership and staff of the parliament of the host country is very important in this," he explained.

He also noted that cooperation in the Turkic world is increasing every day.

"The strong will of our heads of state has a lot to do with this.

From now on, we'll continue to move forward as TURKPA towards a common goal," Er emphasized.