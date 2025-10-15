TURKPA Praises Azerbaijani Parliament's Key Role In Its Achievements
"We have been working very usefully in a wonderful institution for four years. Of course, the support given to us by the leadership and staff of the parliament of the host country is very important in this," he explained.
He also noted that cooperation in the Turkic world is increasing every day.
"The strong will of our heads of state has a lot to do with this.
From now on, we'll continue to move forward as TURKPA towards a common goal," Er emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment