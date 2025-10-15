Korea's Diplomat Reviews Course Of Turkmenistan Shipbuilding Partnership
The visit focused on industrial cooperation and the construction of two multipurpose cargo vessels (MPCs) with a deadweight of 6,100 tonnes. The project is being implemented jointly with the Korean company Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (KSIT).
During a meeting with Guychmyrat Amanov, Deputy General Director of the Balkan Shipyard, the parties discussed expanding cooperation in shipbuilding and ship repair.
The visit underscored Turkmenistan's efforts to modernize its maritime infrastructure and leverage advanced technologies to strengthen its role as a key transit and logistics hub on the Caspian Sea.
Furthermore, Joon Chul also met with Korean specialists working on-site and thanked them for their contribution to the successful implementation of the joint project.
