403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Currently Raises $1 Million To Build India's First Real-Time Social Network App
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, October 15, 2025: Currently, India's first real-time social network app, today announced that it has raised $1 million in a funding round led by Aarvi Family Office LLP, with participation from LJ Knowledge Foundation, Dhruv Patel, Pratik Patel, Neerav Dad, Arpit Patel, and Priyank Parmar, along with other prominent angel investors and family offices from Ahmedabad.
Currently is a Made-in-India, real-time moment-sharing app that helps people discover what others are doing right now - fostering genuine connections, conversations, and local interactions. Unlike traditional social media that thrives on filters and algorithms, Currently focuses on authenticity and spontaneity, redefining how people connect and share their lives.
Speaking on the funding, Mitesh Shethwala, Founder - Currently, said: "This funding comes at a time when we are scaling our tech infrastructure and expanding our engineering and design teams. Social media was supposed to make us social in the real world - but today, it's more about entertainment and ads. Currently brings back authenticity by showing what people are doing right now, not what algorithms decide. We are not replacing anything - we are rebuilding what social media was meant to be."
Reinforcing this view, Ravi Patel, Aarvi Family Office LLP, said: "We are excited to partner with team Currently in this funding round. Currently represents a new category in social networking - one that blends authenticity, real-time presence, and genuine discovery. The team's organic traction and near-zero marketing spend show that people are ready for a social media revolution rooted in reality, not vanity."
With features like Live Map, Authentic Status Sharing, and Business Check-ins, Currently is evolving into India's first real-time people network - a digital layer that reconnects people in the physical world and celebrates being present.
About Currently
Currently is India's first real-time social network that connects people through what they're doing right now. Built around authenticity, spontaneity, and genuine connection, it redefines social media by focusing on activities instead of appearances.
Currently is a Made-in-India, real-time moment-sharing app that helps people discover what others are doing right now - fostering genuine connections, conversations, and local interactions. Unlike traditional social media that thrives on filters and algorithms, Currently focuses on authenticity and spontaneity, redefining how people connect and share their lives.
Speaking on the funding, Mitesh Shethwala, Founder - Currently, said: "This funding comes at a time when we are scaling our tech infrastructure and expanding our engineering and design teams. Social media was supposed to make us social in the real world - but today, it's more about entertainment and ads. Currently brings back authenticity by showing what people are doing right now, not what algorithms decide. We are not replacing anything - we are rebuilding what social media was meant to be."
Reinforcing this view, Ravi Patel, Aarvi Family Office LLP, said: "We are excited to partner with team Currently in this funding round. Currently represents a new category in social networking - one that blends authenticity, real-time presence, and genuine discovery. The team's organic traction and near-zero marketing spend show that people are ready for a social media revolution rooted in reality, not vanity."
With features like Live Map, Authentic Status Sharing, and Business Check-ins, Currently is evolving into India's first real-time people network - a digital layer that reconnects people in the physical world and celebrates being present.
About Currently
Currently is India's first real-time social network that connects people through what they're doing right now. Built around authenticity, spontaneity, and genuine connection, it redefines social media by focusing on activities instead of appearances.
User :- Swapan Dholakia
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment