Azerbaijani Oil Takes Nosedive In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, fell by $2.17, or 3.27 percent, on October 14 from the previous level to $64.11 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $2.2, or 3.4 percent, to $62.44 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $1.51, or 2.92 percent, to $50.24 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $1.68, or 2.61 percent, to $62.58 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.