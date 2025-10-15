Azerbaijani Oil Takes Nosedive In Price
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $2.2, or 3.4 percent, to $62.44 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude decreased by $1.51, or 2.92 percent, to $50.24 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $1.68, or 2.61 percent, to $62.58 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment