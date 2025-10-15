Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Goalscoring Record In World Cup Qualifiers

2025-10-15 02:03:17
Lisbon – Another goal, another record for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo became the player with most goals in World Cup qualifiers after scoring twice for Portugal in its 2-2 draw with Hungary on Tuesday.

His first goal - from close range in the 22nd minute - was Ronaldo's 40th in a World Cup qualifying match, breaking a tie with former Guatemala player Carlos Ruiz.

The Al-Nassr striker then added a second in first-half stoppage time to extend his record to 41 goals in the 50 World Cup qualifiers he has played.

Ronaldo now has a record-extending 143 goals in men's internationals.

