Csafe Strengthens Temperature-Controlled Portfolio With The Launch Of A Reusable Thermal Cover: Silverskin RE
Built for durability and repeated use, Silverskin RE is constructed from high-quality materials that maintain thermal performance over multiple shipping cycles. Its weather-resistant, cleanable exterior, zip-closure door for one-person operation, and integrated tracking enhance ease of use and efficiency throughout the supply chain. The cover includes unique patent-pending design features, adjustable straps to fit a variety of US and EU pallet heights, along with an air security solution to protect against tampering in transit.
The product is available to mitigate risk for +2oC to +8oC and +15oC to +25oC temperature ranges, making it suitable for a wide range of shipments. Silverskin RE units can be purchased or supplied via CSafe's rental model, which includes full lifecycle management, inspection, cleaning, and return logistics after each use.
Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO, said:“Sustainability is a major focus for pharmaceutical companies around the world and we want to support them in achieving their goals. The Silverskin RE is a great alternative to single-use thermal covers, offering the reliability CSafe is known for with the added benefit of multiple reuses that reduce waste and environmental impact.”
With the addition of Silverskin RE, CSafe further strengthens its portfolio of reusable temperature-controlled shipping solutions designed to ensure life-enhancing therapies safely reach patients worldwide.
For more information, visit the Silverskin RE landing page .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment