Prudential Nextgen Aces Featured Exclusive On-Court Session And Panel Series With Tennis Icons Andre Agassi And Aryna Sabalenka Media Outreach Newswire APAC

In order from left to right: Aryna Sabalenka (WTA World No. 1 Tennis Player in Women's Singles), Angel Ng (Prudential Regional CEO, Greater China), Anil Wadhwani (Prudential Group Chief Executive), Andre Agassi (Tennis legend and Founder of the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education) and Vivian Kong (Hong Kong Olympic Gold Medalist in Fencing)

In order from left to right: Angel Ng (Prudential Regional CEO, Greater China), Aryna Sabalenka (WTA World No. 1 Tennis Player in Women's Singles), Vivian Kong (Hong Kong Olympic Gold Medalist in Fencing)

In order from left to right: Anil Wadhwani (Prudential Group Chief Executive) and Andre Agassi (Tennis legend and Founder of the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education)

MENAFN - Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - Prudential plc ('Prudential'), a leading life and health insurer and asset manager, today hosted the Prudential NextGen Aces, an event that champions the next generation by uniting tennis legends and rising stars. The event featured a thought-provoking panel series and an exclusive on-court session with tennis legend Andre Agassi, and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka.Developed to complement the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, Prudential NextGen Aces spotlights the resilience, discipline, and long-term mindset shared by elite athletes and individuals planning for their financial futures. This reflects Prudential's commitment to being a trusted partner to its communities, helping people get the most out of life by building resilience and securing their long-term financial well-being.Angel Ng, Prudential Regional CEO, Greater China, remarked, "We are honoured to once again be the title sponsor of the 'Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2025'. Having partnered with and protected our customers for almost 180 years, we remain committed to creating value for all our stakeholders. The Prudential NextGen Aces event complements the tournament by engaging the community and younger generation with sensational tennis and candid conversations with the sport's biggest stars. Rooted in our commitment to holistic growth, this initiative brings together icons from different generations to showcase world-class talent, inspire everyone to embrace fitness, and serve as an inspiration for up-and-coming talents in Hong Kong."The exhibition match showcased a thrilling face-off between Aryna Sabalenka and Anna Kalinskaya, both top-ranked WTA players in singles and doubles. Fans were also treated to a special on-court demo by tennis legend Andre Agassi, who displayed his signature finesse and enduring mastery of the sport.Ahead of the match, a panel series brought together tennis stars and Prudential executives to discuss leadership and mentorship. Aryna Sabalenka, Olympic gold medalist Vivian Kong, and Prudential's Angel Ng explored how elite athletes and business leaders create environments for emerging talent to thrive.Andre Agassi joined Prudential CEO Anil Wadhwani for a fireside chat on leadership and legacy. The event also marked the lead-up to the "Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2025," a major annual tournament promoting tennis development in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.