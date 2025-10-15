403
High-Level Saudi Delegation Engages With Indian Textile Leadership To Boost Sectoral Collaboration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14 October 2025, Delhi: A high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by H.E. Khalil ibn Salamah, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, met with the Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi, today, to advance bilateral cooperation in the textile sector. The meeting marked a significant step forward in reinforcing trade and investment ties between the two nations.
India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their robust economic relationship, with bilateral trade reaching USD 41.88 billion in FY 2024-25. India emerged as the second-largest supplier (USD 517.5 million) to Saudi Arabia's textile and apparel sector, capturing an 11.2% share of Saudi Arabia's total textile and apparel imports in 2024. Both sides expressed strong commitment to further deepening this trade relationship.
The dialogue highlighted significant opportunities for Saudi investment in India's Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector - a key area for employment generation and exports. With a shared vision for mutual growth, both parties discussed strategies to expand production capacities and market reach through collaborative efforts in textile manufacturing and trade.
Discussions also emphasized the importance of promoting sustainability across traditional sectors such as handloom, handicrafts, and carpets. These sectors not only represent India's rich cultural and artisanal heritage but also resonate with global consumer preferences for eco-friendly and ethically produced goods.
Strategic Alignment in MMF and Technical Textiles
A key highlight of the meeting was the mutual recognition of Saudi Arabia's strength in petrochemical-based industries and India's expanding capabilities in Man-Made Fibre (MMF) and Technical Textiles. These segments are poised to become pillars of bilateral trade, offering opportunities to leverage synergies in raw material sourcing, technology exchange, and product development. The Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, emphasized that MMF and Technical Textiles are emerging as high-growth sectors.
The Saudi delegation took keen interest in India's premier textile exhibitions and trade fairs such as BHARAT TEX, Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs), and other major expos that showcase the complete textile value chain. These events serve as platforms for global engagement, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and buyers from over 100 countries was highlighted that several prominent Saudi companies participated in BHARAT TEX 2025, held in New Delhi in February 2025. Likewise, a delegation of Indian companies led by EPCH, along with artisans supported by the Ministry of Textiles, participated in Saudi INDEX 2025, held in September 2025.
Both sides agreed to continue utilizing these forums to showcase collaborative innovations and to explore new market and investment opportunities, the Indian side presented its two flagship initiatives-the PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for MMF and Technical Textiles. These schemes aim to create world-class infrastructure and boost domestic manufacturing. The Saudi delegation expressed interest in aligning these schemes with Saudi Arabia's industrial and investment priorities.
The engagement reflects a deepening of the strategic and economic partnership between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for a robust, future-ready textile collaboration.
