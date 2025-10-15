Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Russian Vehicles, Communication Posts Near Vovchansk
Ukrainian fighters used FPV drones and bomber drones to destroy enemy vehicles that had been used to transport personnel and ammunition to Russian positions.
Communication equipment, observation posts, and enemy personnel of Russian forces were also hit.Read also: Ukrainian border guards hit Russian quad bike, boat on southern front
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces recently thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to break through the front line near Shakhove and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region.
Photo: Pixabay
