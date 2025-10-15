Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Russian Vehicles, Communication Posts Near Vovchansk

2025-10-15 12:05:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , which also released a corresponding video.

Ukrainian fighters used FPV drones and bomber drones to destroy enemy vehicles that had been used to transport personnel and ammunition to Russian positions.

Communication equipment, observation posts, and enemy personnel of Russian forces were also hit.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards hit Russian quad bike, boat on southern front

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces recently thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to break through the front line near Shakhove and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region.

