Drew Struzan Passes Away At 78: Net Worth Of Iconic Poster Maker Who Worked On Harry Potter, Star Wars, Indiana Jones

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hollywood's renowned illustrator and cover designer Drew Struzan passed away at the age of 78 on October 13. It is time to reflect on the notable works of the poster designer of more than more 150 films. From Star Wars film series, Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, Harry Potter, The Shawshank Redemption, Blade Runner to ET the Extra-Terrestrial, the celebrated artist is credited with designing posters of several popular movies.

Drew Struzan's brother, Greg Struzan, announced the heart wrenching news of the artist's passing on Instagram.“It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that Drew Struzan has moved on from this world as of yesterday, October 13th. I feel it is important that you all know how many times he expressed to me the joy he felt knowing how much you appreciated his art,” the post states.

As the world mourns the legend's demise, let's find out how much did poster designer for Star Wars and Indiana Jones films make, his work and net worth.

Drew Struzan net worth

Although Drew Struzan's financial worth was never disclosed but his artworks counted among one of the collectibles. Drew Struzan's artworks have reportedly been sold for anything between $16 and $25,000 at auctions.

A poster study titled Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade fetched a whopping $25,000 in 2018 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, according to Merca 2.0. The prints and graphic art of this particular piece averaged $438 in the past one year, as per MutualArt.

Besides designing poster of several blockbuster movies, he also painted album covers, collectibles and book covers, and his work of art is counted as valuable pieces. According to Drew's wife Dylan Struzan, he was inspired by the paintings of long admired artists like Van Gogh, Gauguin, Cézanne and The Impressionists.

In a Facebook post in March this year, Dylan Struzan said that her husband's drawing skills were informed by Renaissance figures like Michelangelo and Pontormo, among others. In the past, Drew's artwork found a place in several art galleries and museums like Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center.

Drew Struzan achievements

He received recognition for his exceptional work and was awarded a Saturn Award in 2002 and an Inkpot Award in 2010. Other accolades included several lifetime achievement honours such as the 2014 Saul Bass Award and the 2016 Sergio Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Comic Art Professional Society (CAPS). Furthermore, he was inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame in 2020.