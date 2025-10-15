Blackrock Predicts Tokenization Will Be The Next Big Opportunity In Finance



BlackRock foresees a future where traditional assets are fully tokenized over the coming decades, revolutionizing the investment landscape.

CEO Larry Fink highlights the potential to onboard new investors through digital assets and expands the company's focus on asset tokenization.

The asset tokenization market could surpass $13 trillion by 2030, signaling significant growth opportunities within the crypto and blockchain sectors.

BlackRock is already involved in crypto-related products, including the $2.8 billion tokenized cash market fund launched in March 2024. Fink's perspective on cryptocurrencies has evolved, recognizing their role in diversifying portfolios alongside traditional assets like gold.

Asset management giant BlackRock envisions a transformative shift in the financial industry, where traditional assets like stocks and bonds are digitized and tokenized within a blockchain ecosystem. In a recent interview, CEO Larry Fink shared his outlook that tokenized assets will become a cornerstone of the future financial landscape, providing a seamless way to onboard new investors and enhance liquidity across markets.

During an interview with CNBC's Squawk on the Street, Fink stated, “If we can tokenize an ETF, digitize that ETF, we can attract investors who are just starting in the markets, including those involved in crypto, and guide them toward traditional long-term retirement products.”

BlackRock manages $13.5 trillion in assets and currently holds around $104 billion in crypto assets, constituting roughly 1% of its total portfolio. The firm already offers innovative crypto products, including the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, or BUIDL, which had over $2.8 billion in assets as of March 2024.

Early Stages of Asset Tokenization

Fink acknowledged that while the sector is still in its infancy, there is significant potential for growth across multiple industries-ranging from real estate to equities and bonds. He predicts the asset tokenization market could reach over $13 trillion by 2030, up from an estimated $2 trillion in 2025.

In addition, BlackRock has expressed a strategic interest in expanding its role within tokenization. The company's teams are currently exploring various opportunities, with plans to integrate more blockchain-based solutions into its broader asset management framework.

To demonstrate its commitment, BlackRock launched the BUIDL fund, the largest tokenized cash market fund at $2.8 billion, which was introduced in March 2024. This move signifies a tangible step toward mainstreaming blockchain-based financial products and leveraging crypto technology to improve liquidity and efficiency.

Fink has also changed his stance on cryptocurrencies in recent years. During a TV interview earlier this week, he stated,

Previously a critic, Fink once dismissed digital currencies as tools for money laundering and expressed skepticism about widespread adoption. However, he now recognizes their importance in a diversified investment strategy, citing how personal growth and industry learning have influenced his perspective.

This evolving view underscores the increasing acceptance of blockchain and crypto assets within traditional finance, as major asset managers position themselves for the inevitable shift toward digitized financial markets.

