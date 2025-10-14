403
National Archives Of Qatar To Mark Arab Document Day
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In celebration of the Arab Document Day, which falls on Oct 17 of each year, the National Archives of Qatar announced the organisation of a special event for this occasion. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct 16, at the Sheraton Grand Doha at 10am.
The event will be attended by a select group of specialists, experts, representatives of Arab national institutions, academics, and those interested in the field of archives and documentation.
The National Archives of Qatar has invited all interested parties, researchers, and the public to participate. This event falls within the framework of the National Archives of Qatar's role in promoting Arab co-operation in the fields of archives and preservation of documentary heritage.
It also stems from its chairmanship of the Memory of the World Committee for the Arab Region, represented by Dr Ahmed Abdullah al-Buainain, and underscores Qatar's efforts to preserve national memory and support documentary projects with an Arab and regional dimension.
In this regard, Dr al-Buainain, Secretary-General of the National Archives of Qatar, stated:“This celebration affirms the importance of the document as a source of knowledge, a tool for protecting identity and documenting the development process, and an opportunity to exchange expertise and enhance co-operation between Arab documentary institutions.”
The event will include a symposium titled 'Manuscripts and Documents: Arab Memory in International Archives', which highlights the reality of Arab manuscripts and documents in international archives and ways to enhance their presence and protection, within a vision that seeks to consolidate the position of the Arab document on the global scene. The Arab Document Day is an initiative launched by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) in 2001, with the aim of highlighting the importance of the document as a living memory of nations and a fundamental pillar in preserving Arab identity.
The National Archives of Qatar is marking this occasion this year to affirm its commitment to its national role in preserving documentary heritage and enhancing its presence both regionally and internationally Document Day National Archives of Qatar
