Sea Forrest International Ltd To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference In San Diego, CA

("Sea Forrest" or the "Company"), a company headquartered in Singapore providing offshore maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and sustainable green maritime energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual LD Micro Main Event conference on Monday, October 20, 2025 at 04:00 PM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, CA. Edmund Chan, Chief Financial Officer of Sea Forrest, will be presenting.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"We are excited to share Sea Forrest's journey in transforming the blue economy through green solutions by offering sustainable, clean, and innovative energy technologies," said George Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Sea Forrest. "As we advance the electrification of the maritime and offshore sectors, our mission remains clear: to deliver cost-effective and scalable solutions that drive sustainable growth, reduce emissions, and position Sea Forrest as a trusted green partner in the global transition toward a cleaner marine future."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 04:00 PM PT

Location: San Diego, CA

Register to watch the virtual presentation: Live Event Access

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Sea Forrest International Ltd

Sea Forrest International Ltd, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is the ultimate holding company of its operating subsidiaries in Singapore, Sea Forrest Engineering Pte Ltd (SF Engineering) and Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd (SF Power), which together provide engineering design, consultancy, and clean energy solutions for the maritime industry. SF (Engineering) provides afloat repairs and offshore maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services while SF (Power) focuses on green energy solutions, including marine electric propulsion, marine energy storage solutions under 1.5MWh, direct current marine charging solutions, and renewable marine technologies. Originally specializing in project management for the construction of oil rigs, afloat repairs, maintenance, and fabrication services, the Company underwent a transformative shift in 2019 to expand into the development of green solutions for the maritime industry, highlighted by SF (Power)'s hybrid solution for Singapore's first hybrid-powered pilot boat. Today, Sea Forrest leverages its expertise in providing decarbonization and electrification solutions for the maritime industry to deliver cost-effective, innovative, and scalable solutions that help reduce the maritime industry's carbon footprint and meet environmental, sustainability, and governance goals.

For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

