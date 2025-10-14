Casino Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Casino Market Size And Growth?

In previous years, the casino industry has seen consistent growth. The market size is projected to rise from $141.42 billion in 2024 to $146.74 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to various factors such as the traditional culture of gambling, the evolution of regulatory frameworks, tourism's charm and destination appeal, the integration of entertainment and hospitality, economic movements, and consumer expenditure patterns.

Predictions suggest a steady rise in the size of the casino market over the coming years. It's expected to surge to a whopping $173.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The increase during this forecast period can be linked to factors such as the digital revolution in gambling, the advent of cryptocurrency casinos, regulatory tweaks made for online gambling, gaming technology innovations, and an emphasis on responsible gambling. The forecast period will also observe dominant trends including partnerships across different industries, enhanced focus on data protection, changes in demographics, global economic influences, and steps towards environmental sustainability.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Casino Market?

The surge in online gambling is predicted to drive the expansion of the casino market in the future. Online gambling, which involves using the internet for betting and making money, aids the growth of the casino market by operating on a digital platform and allowing bets with credit cards instead of cash, with all gains and losses managed electronically. For example, as reported by the London Economic, a non-governmental organization in the UK, the number of active online bettors in the UK in July 2023 was 24.7 million, which marks a 6.2% rise from 2022. Consequently, the growing demand for online gambling is spurring the advancement of the casino market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Casino Market?

Major players in the Casino Global Market Report 2025 include:

. 888 Holdings plc

. Boyd Gaming Corporation

. Caesars Entertainment Corporation

. Melco Resorts and Entertainment Limited

. Delaware Park Casino & Racing

. Eldorado Reno Resort Casino

. Foxwoods Resort Casino

. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

. Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel Casino & Marina

. Harrington Raceway & Casino

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Casino Market?

The emergence of product innovation is a notable trend in the casino industry, with businesses leveraging novel product ideas to consolidate their market presence. For instance, in March 2023, MGM Resorts International, a renowned sports betting and iGaming operator headquartered in the US, unveiled MGM Riches. This trailblazing custom slot experience offers dual gaming modes, online via BetMGM and in-person at MGM Resorts' various locations nationwide. The MGM Riches slot machine presents a multilevel, multi-denomination progressive slot game, with two unique themes, the MGM Riches Triple Ruby and MGM Riches 5x Sapphire.

How Is The Casino Market Segmented?

The casino market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Gambling Machines, Gaming Tables, Other Types

2) By Channel Type: Offline, Online

3) By End User: Routellte, Vr Version

Subsegments:

1) By Gambling Machines: Slot Machines, Video Lottery Terminals, Electronic Table Games

2) By Gaming Tables: Blackjack Tables, Roulette Tables, Poker Tables, Baccarat Tables

3) By Other Types: Sports Betting, Bingo Halls, Lottery Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Casino Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global casino market, according to the Casino Global Market Report 2025. Its growth projection is also compelling. The report covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

