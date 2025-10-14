Sabancı Makes Giant Leap: Ranked 51St In Forbes'“World's Best Employers 2025” And Becomes Türkiye's Best Employer

Sabancı Makes Giant Leap: Ranked 51St In Forbes'“World's Best Employers 2025” And Becomes Türkiye's Best Employer
NEW YORK - Sabancı Holding , one of Türkiye's largest conglomerates, has secured the 51st spot in the prestigious Forbes“World's Best Employers – 2025” list, climbing 144 places from its previous ranking. The leap makes Sabancı the highest-ranked company in Türkiye on the list of 900 global employers.
The massive jump from 195th place last year is attributed to the holding's strong focus on human resources, including its inclusive policies, commitment to development, and flexible work arrangements. The ranking, conducted by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, is based on a survey of more than 300,000 employees across over 50 countries.
Employees rated companies based on factors such as their willingness to recommend their employer, career development opportunities, work-life balance and corporate reputation. Sabancı Holding has been recognized on the "World's Best Employers" list for eight consecutive years.
Executive Comment and Corporate Strategy
The recognition underscores Sabancı's strategy of prioritizing its workforce as a core investment.
"This year, we have become Türkiye's number one company, first in Time magazine's 'World's Best Companies' list, and now in Forbes' 'World's Best Employers' list," said Kıvanç Zaimler, CEO of Sabancı Holding. "For us, our real investment is the investment we make in our people."
Zaimler added that the Group's success stems from combining its 100-year legacy with "the energy of our youth, and the courage and vision of our employees," positioning Sabancı to "shape the future, not just of Türkiye, but of the world."
Consistent Global Recognition
The Forbes achievement follows another major global recognition earlier this year. Sabancı Holding was ranked 131st in Time magazine's "World's Best Companies" list, where it was also the top-ranked Turkish company for 2025.
Sabancı Holding operates across diverse sectors, including banking, financial services, energy and climate technologies, material technologies, and digital technologies. The company is Türkiye's leading investment holding group.
About Sabancı Holding:
Sabancı Holding, Türkiye's leading investment holding company, operates across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, energy and climate technologies, material technologies, digital technologies and other sectors. The company is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and innovation across its portfolio.
