Eagleone Announces Proposed Forward Share Split

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a forward split of all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of four new Common Shares for one old Common Share (the "Forward Split"). All shareholders of record on October 21, 2025 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive three additional Common Shares for each Common Share held at the close of the trading day (the "Record Date"). The Company is undertaking the Forward Split to increase the liquidity and marketability of the Common Shares.

As per Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policy, the Forward Split will be conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore the CUSIP number and trading symbol for the Common Shares will remain unchanged. DRS statements for the additional Common Shares resulting from the Forward Split will be sent to the shareholders as of the Record Date by the Company's Transfer Agent, Integral Transfer Agency Inc. Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action with respect to the Forward Split. The Forward Split will not affect the percentage ownership in the Company of shareholders even though such ownership will be represented by a larger number of Common Shares.

The Company currently has 9,748,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Forward Split, the Company will have 38,992,000 Common Shares outstanding. The Forward Split remains subject to the approval of the CSE.

Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Forward Split ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

EagleOne is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer that holds the option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 11 claims comprising the Magusi West Gold Project, which is located in Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec - one of the world's most productive and highest ranked gold mining jurisdictions. The Company seeks to unlock shareholder value through the diligent exploration of carefully selected exploration projects in some of Canada's most prolific exploration and mining areas. EagleOne is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the forward share split and CSE approval of the share split. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future Terms and Privacy Policy Privacy Dashboard business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

