TACH Introduces Financial Services Platform Designed For Independent Truckers And Small Fleets

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TACH (Trucking Automated Clearing House) today announced the launch of a financial services platform built exclusively for the trucking sector. The platform is structured to provide independent owner-operators and small fleets with access to banking tools, vendor partnerships, and operational support that have historically been concentrated among large carriers.





The new system combines financial services with operational resources, including specialized business accounts, automated expense management, discounted rentals, and nationwide roadside assistance. By bringing these elements together, TACH seeks to address common financial and logistical challenges faced by carriers who often operate without the backing of large-scale infrastructure.

A Trucking-First Approach

The TACH platform centers on business accounts tailored for trucking companies. These accounts allow users to receive cash advances directly, an option intended to help carriers address immediate expenses such as repair bills or fuel costs. A commercial card program is included to streamline payments and manage business purchases across fleets of varying sizes.

The system also introduces automated expense tracking and budgeting tools. These features are intended to provide trucking businesses with greater clarity on spending patterns, support record-keeping for compliance purposes, and reduce the time spent on financial administration.

Beyond its financial functions, the platform incorporates partnerships with established industry providers. Rental discounts are available through Ryder and Penske, offering carriers temporary equipment when vehicles are out of service. FleetNet provides 24/7 roadside assistance coverage, while Bridgestone and Firestone have collaborated with TACH to extend pricing reductions on tires.

Industry Context

Data from industry sources suggests that trucks can sit idle for 25–30 days each year due to breakdowns, maintenance, or other delays. Idle equipment often translates into lost income and disrupted service schedules. TACH's model combines financial access with service partnerships to reduce the duration of such downtime, a pressure point for smaller operators in particular.

“Independent carriers and small fleets play a central role in moving freight across the country, yet they are often operating without the resources available to larger organizations,” said Trent McClure, Chief Product Officer at TACH.“The platform is designed with that gap in mind. Our goal is to make financial tools and operational support more accessible to the smaller carriers who keep freight moving every day.”

McClure emphasized that TACH is not positioning itself as a replacement for traditional financing, but as a trucking-focused option that can help carriers organize finances and access vendor support without navigating programs built for other industries.

Support for Carriers of All Sizes

While the system is tailored toward smaller operators, TACH stated that fleets of varying scales can make use of its accounts and partnerships. Each company that joins is assigned a carrier support specialist, serving as a dedicated point of contact for onboarding and ongoing assistance.

The company noted that it has sought to avoid generic financial service structures by embedding trucking-specific considerations into the platform. For example, the ability to access tire discounts directly through partner providers was structured to encourage proactive maintenance, while rental discounts were negotiated to keep freight moving during unplanned downtime.

Neutral Positioning

The announcement comes at a time when the trucking industry continues to contend with fluctuating freight rates, supply chain pressures, and equipment costs. Financial management has become an increasing concern for independent operators, who often face tighter margins and limited access to vendor networks.

TACH's entry into the market represents a financial services provider choosing to specialize within the trucking industry rather than serve it as part of a broader customer base. Whether carriers adopt such specialized offerings at scale remains to be seen, but the launch signals that financial platforms are beginning to recognize trucking as a sector with distinct needs.

Corporate Announcement

The company emphasized that today's announcement reflects the official launch of its platform following a development period focused on aligning services with industry requirements. With operations headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TACH is making its platform available immediately through .

Carriers interested in the service can establish business accounts, request cash advances, and gain access to the discount and support programs through the website. The company confirmed that the platform has been structured for immediate use and will continue to evolve as partnerships and services expand.

About TACH

TACH (Trucking Automated Clearing House) is a financial services platform headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and built exclusively for the trucking sector. The company provides independent carriers and small fleets with financial tools, vendor partnerships, and support services. Its offerings include business accounts, cash advance options, automated expense management, discounted rentals, 24/7 roadside assistance, and tire discount programs with national providers.





