Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Sets New Rates For Hawaii Water Service's Waikoloa Systems To Help Keep Utility Service Safe And Reliable
Over recent years, Hawaii Water has completed numerous capital investment projects to help provide safe, reliable service, including:
- Almost $17 million for drinking water well and sewer pump station improvements, along with backup power generators, to improve supply and system reliability-even during power interruptions. More than $8 million in transmission and distribution pipelines to reduce leaks and increase reliability. Almost $8 million for water and wastewater treatment plant improvements to continue meeting water quality and environmental standards, and increase treatment capacity.
In total, Hawaii Water has invested approximately $33 million in its Waikoloa systems since its last rate adjustment in 2019.
“We take our responsibility to provide safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater service to our Waikoloa Resort and Village customers seriously, while working to protect the environment,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO.“Making proactive infrastructure upgrades and maintenance, along with operating efficiently, are important to fulfilling that duty and keeping costs affordable in the long term. This enables us to provide quality, service, and value to our customers.”
In the decision, the HPUC also approved a fixed charge for non-residential water system customers for conservation-related activities. New rates are effective as of October 9, 2025.
About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as regulated operating utilities held by Texas Water Service through a 96-percent-owned joint venture. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWT.” Additional information is available online at .
Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
...
310-257-1434
