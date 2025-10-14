CES Corporation Founder Chuck L'ecuyer Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Prairies Region

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- CES Corporation, home of the groundbreaking Intelliflex line of high-density data center solutions, is proud to announce that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chuck L'Ecuyer has been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year2025 for the Prairies Region by Ernst & Young (EY).

This prestigious recognition celebrates visionary leaders who are transforming industries, driving innovation, and contributing meaningfully to their communities. As the Prairies regional winner, L'Ecuyer now advances to compete at the national level later this year in Toronto.

Under Chuck L'Ecuyer's leadership, CES Corporation has redefined how advanced computing infrastructure is deployed through its Intelliflex product line - a portfolio that includes modular, direct-liquid-cooled (DLC), AI-ready data center systems such as the Octopod and IMDC series. These innovations are helping customers around the world meet the surging demand for sustainable, high-performance computing.

“To be nominated among such an exceptional group of business leaders from across the Prairies is an incredible honour,” said Chuck L'Ecuyer, Founder and CEO of CES Corporation.“This award is truly a shared recognition - it belongs to every member of our CES and Intelliflex teams who continue to push the boundaries of innovation, quality, and execution. I'm deeply grateful for their dedication and for the trust our partners and customers place in us every day.”

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year® program has been celebrating entrepreneurship for over 30 years, recognizing those who inspire others through their vision, leadership, and impact on both business and community. Winners are selected based on innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to excellence.

About CES Corporation

Founded in Alberta, Canada, with production facilities in Acheson, Alberta and Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas (U.S.A.), CES Corporation is a global leader in modular data center and high-density computing infrastructure. Through its Intelliflex line of products, CES designs and manufactures next-generation systems for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cryptocurrency applications. Its solutions emphasize efficiency, scalability, and rapid deployment - redefining how the world powers the next wave of digital innovation.