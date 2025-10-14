403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Baseball Meets The Undead In A Small Town With A Sinister Secret -NANTICOKE- Available On Major VOD Streaming Platforms
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A tragic twist of fate on the baseball field leads to an unthinkable awakening beneath the surface of a Pennsylvania town.
Nanticoke, the latest horror-drama from director John Smith, is available for VOD Streaming. starting October 14, 2025. Released by Random Media and Same World Productions , the film is a gripping blend of sports tragedy, supernatural lore, and emotional reckoning.
Co-written by John Smith, Karen Metta, and Alexa Krupilis, Nanticoke follows Brad, a rising baseball star whose career is derailed by a devastating injury. Returning to his hometown of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, Brad uncovers more than just old memories-he unearths a terrifying secret buried in the town's history. A long-lost potion, crafted by an Indigenous shaman and recently uncovered by the military, begins spreading among the population. Once consumed, the potion binds the soul to the afterlife-turning the living into the walking dead.
OFFICIAL TRAILER
▶️ YouTube: Watch Trailer
▶️ Vimeo (Downloadable): View on Vimeo
Set against a backdrop of eerie Americana, the film draws on authentic local history, including Nanticoke's Indigenous roots, the real-life abandoned Concrete City, and the town's coal mining legacy. Filmed entirely on location with the cooperation of local government, police, and fire departments, Nanticoke reflects the filmmakers' deep respect for the community and cultural sensitivity-thanks in part to consultation with Native American advisors and the use of historically accurate regalia.
LOGLINE: A baseball star returns to his hometown after a career-ending injury-only to discover it's plagued by an undead curse.
BRIEF SYNOPSIS: Brad, a rising baseball phenom, is forced into early retirement after a devastating on-field injury. Returning to his quiet hometown of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, he hopes to heal-but instead stumbles into a nightmare. A cursed potion, once buried and now unearthed by the military, begins transforming townspeople into the undead. As suspense builds and the infection spreads, Brad must confront the roots of this dark magic before the entire town is consumed.
Directed by: John Smith
Written by: John Smith, Karen Metta, Alexa Krupilis
Produced by: Alexa Krupilis, Michael B. Judkins
Runtime: 90 minutes
Language: English
Genre: Horror, Drama
Rated: TV-14
Availability: Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more. Pricing varies by format and platform.
IMDb:
PRESS KIT (Photos, Key Art & More):
ABOUT SAME WORLD PRODUCTIONS
Same World Productions is an independent film company co-founded by John Smith and Karen Metta, with a mission to bring bold, socially conscious storytelling to life. Known for exploring untold histories and underrepresented voices, the team brings a collaborative spirit to each project, merging genre with heart.
Current projects include Tulsa-a narrative film exploring the 1921 Tulsa Massacre; TEN-CHI- a Chinese female warrior, Ten-Chi travel to America becoming the ultimate weapon in helping the people of a small town), The Seminole (After watching his family slain, a black slave escapes a vicious plantation owner, later forming an alliance with a Seminole tribe hell-bent on fighting freedom) and ongoing partnerships with diverse creative teams across the U.S. Official >>Website:
>>Facebook:
ABOUT RANDOM MEDIA
Random Media is a global content company that acquires and distributes independent films through theatrical, digital, and broadcast platforms. Dedicated to championing original voices and genre-defining storytelling, its growing library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.
>>Website: randommedia
>>Twitter/X: @RandomMediaLA
>>Instagram: media
>>Facebook: RandomMediaEntertainment
MEDIA CONTACTS/For media inquiries or screener access:
Rick Rhoades / Jennifer Lang
...
...
High Road Media & Branding for Random Media
Nanticoke, the latest horror-drama from director John Smith, is available for VOD Streaming. starting October 14, 2025. Released by Random Media and Same World Productions , the film is a gripping blend of sports tragedy, supernatural lore, and emotional reckoning.
Co-written by John Smith, Karen Metta, and Alexa Krupilis, Nanticoke follows Brad, a rising baseball star whose career is derailed by a devastating injury. Returning to his hometown of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, Brad uncovers more than just old memories-he unearths a terrifying secret buried in the town's history. A long-lost potion, crafted by an Indigenous shaman and recently uncovered by the military, begins spreading among the population. Once consumed, the potion binds the soul to the afterlife-turning the living into the walking dead.
OFFICIAL TRAILER
▶️ YouTube: Watch Trailer
▶️ Vimeo (Downloadable): View on Vimeo
Set against a backdrop of eerie Americana, the film draws on authentic local history, including Nanticoke's Indigenous roots, the real-life abandoned Concrete City, and the town's coal mining legacy. Filmed entirely on location with the cooperation of local government, police, and fire departments, Nanticoke reflects the filmmakers' deep respect for the community and cultural sensitivity-thanks in part to consultation with Native American advisors and the use of historically accurate regalia.
LOGLINE: A baseball star returns to his hometown after a career-ending injury-only to discover it's plagued by an undead curse.
BRIEF SYNOPSIS: Brad, a rising baseball phenom, is forced into early retirement after a devastating on-field injury. Returning to his quiet hometown of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, he hopes to heal-but instead stumbles into a nightmare. A cursed potion, once buried and now unearthed by the military, begins transforming townspeople into the undead. As suspense builds and the infection spreads, Brad must confront the roots of this dark magic before the entire town is consumed.
Directed by: John Smith
Written by: John Smith, Karen Metta, Alexa Krupilis
Produced by: Alexa Krupilis, Michael B. Judkins
Runtime: 90 minutes
Language: English
Genre: Horror, Drama
Rated: TV-14
Availability: Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more. Pricing varies by format and platform.
IMDb:
PRESS KIT (Photos, Key Art & More):
ABOUT SAME WORLD PRODUCTIONS
Same World Productions is an independent film company co-founded by John Smith and Karen Metta, with a mission to bring bold, socially conscious storytelling to life. Known for exploring untold histories and underrepresented voices, the team brings a collaborative spirit to each project, merging genre with heart.
Current projects include Tulsa-a narrative film exploring the 1921 Tulsa Massacre; TEN-CHI- a Chinese female warrior, Ten-Chi travel to America becoming the ultimate weapon in helping the people of a small town), The Seminole (After watching his family slain, a black slave escapes a vicious plantation owner, later forming an alliance with a Seminole tribe hell-bent on fighting freedom) and ongoing partnerships with diverse creative teams across the U.S. Official >>Website:
>>Facebook:
ABOUT RANDOM MEDIA
Random Media is a global content company that acquires and distributes independent films through theatrical, digital, and broadcast platforms. Dedicated to championing original voices and genre-defining storytelling, its growing library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.
>>Website: randommedia
>>Twitter/X: @RandomMediaLA
>>Instagram: media
>>Facebook: RandomMediaEntertainment
MEDIA CONTACTS/For media inquiries or screener access:
Rick Rhoades / Jennifer Lang
...
...
High Road Media & Branding for Random Media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment