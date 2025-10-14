Golf Spectacle: DP World Tour Play-Offs Return To UAE For Thrilling Showdown

The countdown is officially on for the return of the DP World Tour Play-Offs to the UAE, promising another blockbuster double-header of world-class golf in just a few weeks.

After a sensational debut last year - featuring the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship - fans witnessed course records fall at Yas Links and record-breaking crowds at Jumeirah Golf Estates. This November, the eyes of the golfing world will once again turn to the UAE.

The excitement kicks off with the $8 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, celebrating its 20th edition from November 6–9, where the top 70 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings will compete for the prestigious Falcon Trophy. The action then moves to the season-ending $10 million DP World Tour Championship from November 13–16, where only the top 50 will battle for the coveted season-long Race to Dubai title.

Rory McIlroy, the reigning Race to Dubai champion, will headline the field. Last season, McIlroy completed a Dubai double, winning the DP World Tour Championship for a record-equalling third time and claiming the Harry Vardon Trophy for a sixth, matching the legendary Seve Ballesteros. With his eyes set on moving closer to Colin Montgomerie's record of eight season-long titles, McIlroy has confirmed he will compete in both UAE events.

Joining McIlroy at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be 2025 European Ryder Cup stars Ludvig Åberg and Rasmus Højgaard, along with Vice Captain Alex Noren, Nicolai Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, and Robert MacIntyre.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour Championship will feature Noren, Hatton, Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Højgaard, MacIntyre, and Justin Rose - all part of Europe's historic Ryder Cup triumph in 2025, along with 2023 champion Nicolai Højgaard.

General Abdullah Alhashmi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation, said:“Having worked alongside the DP World Tour for more than 30 years, we are proud of what has been achieved during that time.

"The launch of the DP World Tour Play-Offs last season reflected the trust the Tour has placed in the UAE, with this year's second staging set to deliver two weeks of world-class golf that will once again showcase our country on the global stage.”

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East, DP World Tour, added:“After the hugely successful debut of the DP World Tour Play-Offs last year, we are thrilled to bring back two of the region's most prestigious sporting events on consecutive weekends.

"This unique Play-Offs format creates a truly compelling finale to the season, combining world-class golf with the excitement and energy of the UAE. From record-breaking performances to unforgettable moments on and off the course, last year set a high standard, and this year we expect the eyes of the golfing world to be firmly fixed on Abu Dhabi and Dubai once again.

"It is a fantastic showcase for the UAE as a global hub for sport and an unmissable experience for fans both locally and internationally," Phillips concluded.

