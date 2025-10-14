ASD Students Shine At International Jazz Festival In Hong Kong
Doha, Qatar: Nine talented students from the American School of Doha (ASD) recently represented the school at the AMIS Jazz Festival, held from October 1–5 at the American School of Hong Kong. Accompanied by two ASD music teachers, the students spent three vibrant days immersed in workshops, rehearsals, and performances led by renowned jazz clinicians from around the world.
Throughout the festival, participants delved into improvisation, ensemble performance, and jazz interpretation, collaborating with fellow young musicians from international schools across the region. The event culminated in two workshop concerts and a gala performance, where ASD's students showcased their artistry, teamwork, and musical growth on an international stage.
The experience not only celebrated the students' talent and dedication but also highlighted ASD's ongoing commitment to fostering global learning experiences through the performing arts.
