Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ASD Students Shine At International Jazz Festival In Hong Kong

ASD Students Shine At International Jazz Festival In Hong Kong


2025-10-14 03:49:03
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nine talented students from the American School of Doha (ASD) recently represented the school at the AMIS Jazz Festival, held from October 1–5 at the American School of Hong Kong. Accompanied by two ASD music teachers, the students spent three vibrant days immersed in workshops, rehearsals, and performances led by renowned jazz clinicians from around the world.

Throughout the festival, participants delved into improvisation, ensemble performance, and jazz interpretation, collaborating with fellow young musicians from international schools across the region. The event culminated in two workshop concerts and a gala performance, where ASD's students showcased their artistry, teamwork, and musical growth on an international stage.

The experience not only celebrated the students' talent and dedication but also highlighted ASD's ongoing commitment to fostering global learning experiences through the performing arts.

MENAFN14102025000063011010ID1110196508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search