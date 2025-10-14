The Estée Lauder Companies Opens Global Fragrance Atelier In Paris, Accelerating Next-Generation Innovation In Perfume A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), under the High Patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic,today announced the opening of its Fragrance Atelier within its new La Maison des Parfums on Rue Volney in Paris. This newly established global innovation hub is fully dedicated to world-class fragrance expertise, advanced technologies and cutting-edge capabilities, and will accelerate the company's strategic ambitions in luxury and prestige fragrances. Rooted in the legacy of Mrs. Estée Lauder's pioneering vision and her lifelong passion for fragrance, the Atelier's opening marks a significant milestone in the company's longstanding commitment to fragrance excellence and craftsmanship.

“It is with great pride and excitement that we open our Fragrance Atelier in Paris,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies.“Building on our incredible heritage of creativity and innovation, the Atelier will propel our future growth in this dynamic category - uniting world-class expertise, cutting-edge technology, and the artistry of fragrance to accelerate innovation across our portfolio. Located in the cradle of perfumery, our teams will blend state-of-the-art technology, data-driven intelligence, and olfactive expertise to craft the next generation of extraordinary scents for our consumers worldwide.”

“The Fragrance Atelier is an exciting new model for creation - a space that harnesses creativity and science to shape the future of fragrance,” said René Lammers, The Estée Lauder Companies' Chief Research & Innovation Officer.“This hub brings together experts from across our fragrance brands and partners in an environment purpose-built for experimentation. Together, they will accelerate the journey from inspiration to formulation and ultimately to the final consumer experience.”

A Bold Addition to The Estée Lauder Companies' Innovation Network

The Atelier further enhances The Estée Lauder Companies' global research and innovation network across the United States (New York and Minnesota), China (Shanghai), Europe (Belgium), and Canada (Toronto). Together, these sites seamlessly integrate category- and region-specific strengths to drive breakthrough discovery across the full spectrum of beauty. The Atelier introduces an AI-enabled, end-to-end creation process that combines olfactive and neuroscience modeling with real-time monitoring of patents, research, and regulations. These resources will accelerate discovery, develop new technologies, fuel experimentation, and enable faster response to evolving consumer trends, reducing fragrance development lead times by up to 30–50% in the coming years.

A Transformative Space Custom Built for Fragrance Innovation

Inside the Atelier, specialized co-creation and innovation spaces bring artistry and science to life. In the Music Room, perfumers from leading fragrance houses and brand teams collaborate to compose signature accords and explore new olfactive territories. In the adjoining laboratories, experts use CO2 supercritical extraction, GCMS molecule analysis, and AI-driven sillage measurement to understand fragrance structure and longevity at the molecular level. Proprietary neuroscience-based consumer modeling transforms sensory data into insight, helping creators design fragrances that stir emotion and inspire desire.

Serving as a shared innovation engine for all fragrance brands within the company's portfolio, the Atelier accelerates collaboration and discovery across Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Le Labo, KILIAN PARIS, and Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, as well as across Estée Lauder, Clinique, AERIN Beauty, Aramis, and BALMAIN Beauty fragrances. Each brand retains its distinctive voice while drawing on shared access to next-generation technology, proprietary ingredients, and scientific expertise.

Located in the heart of Paris, La Maison des Parfums unites the company's fragrance, creative, and innovation teams within a five-story, 2,000-square-meter space that blends French craftsmanship with modern design. Its architecture evokes the composition of a fragrance - travertine as the base, artisanal details as the heart, and light-infused finishes as the top note - creating an immersive environment where heritage and innovation coexist in harmony.

Deepening The Estée Lauder Companies' Commitment to France

The Atelier's opening underscores The Estée Lauder Companies' enduring commitment to France, a country whose strong culture of innovation and investment continues to make it a vital strategic market and creative hub for the company. The company's presence in France spans nearly six decades, beginning with its first French office in 1966. Today, Paris serves as the location for the company's EUKEM regional headquarters, a newly created geographic cluster encompassing Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and emerging markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, as well as the headquarters of the company's French sales affiliate.

The Estée Lauder Companies employs more than 1,200 people in France and proudly operates the global headquarters of several of its brands there, including KILIAN PARIS, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Darphin Paris, and Lab Series. The establishment of La Maison des Parfums and the Fragrance Atelier builds on this foundation, further connecting the company to France's world-renowned ecosystem of perfumers, suppliers, and creative talent.

“We are extremely proud that The Estée Lauder Companies has chosen France as the location for its new Fragrance Atelier - an innovative project announced at the most recent Choose France summit,” said Pascal Cagni, French Ambassador for International Investments and Chairman of the Board of Business France.“Their choice demonstrates the confidence that international leaders have in French excellence, which is driven by a unique ecosystem of creative talent, innovation, and globally recognized expertise. The French perfume and cosmetics industry, with more than €30 billion in revenue, is a key driver of growth and attractiveness. The Estée Lauder Companies' Fragrance Atelier is a perfect demonstration of France's ability to offer companies an environment conducive to the development of their most ambitious projects. I commend the remarkable work of the Business France teams which enables France to remain at the forefront of the global perfume industry.”

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

