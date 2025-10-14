UN: Rebuilding Gaza To Cost USD 70 Billion

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Rebuilding the Gaza Strip will cost USD 70 billion, of which USD 20 billion is expected in the next three years, according to estimates released on Tuesday (14) by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The calculation was made by the Joint Damage and Needs Assessment, conducted by the European Union, the UN, and the World Bank, and was confirmed by the UNDP Special Representative for the Palestinian People Assistance Programme, Jaco Cilliers.

Cilliers told the press there are promising initial indications of willingness to contribute to this cost from the United States, Canada, Arab states, European countries, and international institutions. The UNDP representative emphasized that it is crucial to encourage entrepreneurship and the private sector in the Gaza Strip through the provision of microcredit and grants to boost the local economy.

The calculations released by the UNDP take into account the need to rebuild the territory's road infrastructure, public facilities, and housing units, as 425,000 of them have been destroyed or damaged, representing 84% of the buildings in the Gaza Strip. Cleanup of hospitals, social services, and road clearance has already begun, with 81,000 tons of debris removed and 13,200 tons of rubble recycled for road paving and the construction of structures for temporary shelters.

The UNDP estimates that the Israeli attacks that began in October 2023 and ended on Monday (13) generated 55 million tons of rubble. Cilliers said that teams working in the territory are still finding the bodies of war victims, which are then recovered for identification. On Monday (13), as part of the agreement to end the conflict, 20 hostages in Gaza were released and returned to their families in Israel. In turn, Israel released 1,809 Palestinian prisoners who had been in its custody.

