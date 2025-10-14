US Passport Falls Out Of Top 10, Sees Historic Low As Asian Nations Dominate
Singapore tops the global list, granting visa-free entry to 193 destinations, followed closely by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). European countries such as Germany, Italy, and Spain round out the top five.
The United States is down in 12th place in the latest quarterly ranking, tied with Malaysia.Which are the top 10 strongest passports in the world?
As per the 2025 Henley Passport Index, the top 10 strongest passports in the world are as follows:Singapore – which offers visa free access to 193 countries South Korea - which offers visa free access to 190 countries Japan - which offers visa free access to 189 countries Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland - which offers visa free access to 188 countries Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands - which offers visa free access to 187 countries Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden - which offers visa free access to 186 countries Austria, Czechia - which offers visa free access to 185 countries Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates, UK - which offers visa free access to 184 countries Canada - which offers visa free access to 183 countries Latvia, Liechtenstein -which offers visa free access to 182 countries
