US Passport Falls Out Of Top 10, Sees Historic Low As Asian Nations Dominate

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US passport, for the first time in its 20 year history has fallen out of the world's most powerful passport top 10 list, as per the latest Henley Passport Index.

Singapore tops the global list, granting visa-free entry to 193 destinations, followed closely by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). European countries such as Germany, Italy, and Spain round out the top five.

The United States is down in 12th place in the latest quarterly ranking, tied with Malaysia.

Which are the top 10 strongest passports in the world?

As per the 2025 Henley Passport Index, the top 10 strongest passports in the world are as follows:

– which offers visa free access to 193 countries- which offers visa free access to 190 countries- which offers visa free access to 189 countries- which offers visa free access to 188 countries- which offers visa free access to 187 countries- which offers visa free access to 186 countries- which offers visa free access to 185 countries- which offers visa free access to 184 countries- which offers visa free access to 183 countries-which offers visa free access to 182 countries

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)