Public Policy Holding Company Moves Toward US IPO
The company has filed registration papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol“PPHC.” The number of shares to be sold and the price range have not yet been set.
PPHC, which is already listed on London's Alternative Investment Market, plans for its US and UK shares to be interchangeable once the Nasdaq listing takes effect. Proceeds from the offering will go toward working capital, general corporate purposes, and potential acquisitions aligned with the firm's growth strategy.
The move towards a US IPO is the latest in a spate of activity aimed at accelerating PPHC's growth.
In April, the company acquired US PR firm TrailRunner International, which added more than 80 full time professionals across eight global offices to PPHC's network. The acquisition significantly expands PPHC's footprint with new offices in high-growth US markets, including Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Nashville, TN, and New York City.
Last year, the group expanding to London with the acquisition of cross-party public affairs advisory business Pagefield for up to £30m. Other brands under PPHC umbrella include Forbes Tate and Crossroads Strategies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment