Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Public Policy Holding Company Moves Toward US IPO

2025-10-14 03:13:09
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Public Policy Holding Company, the Washington-based government relations and public affairs firm, has taken the first step toward a US stock market debut.

The company has filed registration papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol“PPHC.” The number of shares to be sold and the price range have not yet been set.

PPHC, which is already listed on London's Alternative Investment Market, plans for its US and UK shares to be interchangeable once the Nasdaq listing takes effect. Proceeds from the offering will go toward working capital, general corporate purposes, and potential acquisitions aligned with the firm's growth strategy.

The move towards a US IPO is the latest in a spate of activity aimed at accelerating PPHC's growth.

In April, the company acquired US PR firm TrailRunner International, which added more than 80 full time professionals across eight global offices to PPHC's network. The acquisition significantly expands PPHC's footprint with new offices in high-growth US markets, including Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Nashville, TN, and New York City.

Last year, the group expanding to London with the acquisition of cross-party public affairs advisory business Pagefield for up to £30m. Other brands under PPHC umbrella include Forbes Tate and Crossroads Strategies.

