AIMS Symposium And Boston Biolife To Host Educational Event On Aesthetic And Integrative Medicine, October 24-26 At Amrit Resort


2025-10-14 03:10:47
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - The Aesthetic, Integrative Medicine & Surgery Society (AIMS), in partnership with Boston BioLife, will host a three-day educational symposium on aesthetic, regenerative, and integrative medicine at the Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island, October 24-26, 2025.

The symposium will bring together physicians, practitioners, and health professionals for a multidisciplinary exchange on advancements in aesthetics, anti-aging, regenerative therapies, and wellness optimization. Key program features include:

  • Hands-on workshops and clinical demonstrations covering aesthetic and regenerative procedures.
  • Expert-led sessions addressing integrative approaches to skin health, hormone balance, recovery science, and cellular rejuvenation.
  • A Biohacking & Longevity Pavilion, open to the public, offering interactive exhibits and educational demonstrations on emerging wellness modalities.

The symposium explores how medicine, aesthetics, and wellness are converging in today's evolving field of regenerative health. It highlights a multidisciplinary approach that integrates Eastern and Western evidence-based practices to advance longevity, beauty, and whole-person care.

Media Invitation:
Local and National Media are invited to provide pre-event and event coverage, on-site reporting, and interviews with participating experts. AIMS and Boston BioLife would be pleased to offer ticket giveaways and exclusive coverage opportunities for viewers.

Suggested Coverage Opportunities

  • Interviews with physicians, educators, and organizers
  • Preview stories on trends in regenerative and integrative aesthetics
  • Live coverage from the Biohacking & Longevity Pavilion
  • Ticket giveaway partnerships for local audience engagement

Event Details
Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences, Singer Island, Palm Beach
October 24-26, 2025
Passes begin at $500 , with three-day symposium access at $999
For more information: AIMS Symposium 2025

