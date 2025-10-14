Ukraine, EU Approve Updated Trade Terms

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Taras Kachka, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

“Today, Ukraine and the EU approved a decision to remove certain tariffs and increase quotas on the export of agricultural products to the EU. The decision of the Association Committee in Trade Comfuguration 3/2025, dated October 14, 2025, will enter into force in 15 days, on October 29,” Kachka stated.

According to him, Ukrainian exporters will be able to take advantage of the new trade regime this year.

The decision is bilateral and indefinite, he emphasized. The next review, aimed at further increasing access to the EU market, is scheduled for 2028.

Earlier this summer, Ukraine and the EU agreed to update the free trade agreement, ensuring that trade volumes achieved under the autonomous trade preferences are maintained.

Kachka noted that of 34 quotas, 21 now allow export volumes higher than the maximum achieved during the preference period, and three quotas exceed the 2024 export levels.

In early October, Roksolana Pidlasa, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Issues, stated that the EU Council is expected to approve the revised tariff quotas for certain Ukrainian agricultural exports on October 13.

Photos: Taras Kachka, EU