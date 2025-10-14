October 14, 2025 - New York, NY - In a stunning shakeup of the personal finance space, CreditVana, a rising fintech innovator, has officially entered the market-and it's already outpacing long-standing giants like Credit Karma, NerdWallet, Credit Sesame, Chime, and Experian Boost with a feature-rich platform that redefines what consumers should expect from a credit and finance app. While competitors continue to offer fragmented services, limited credit insights, and costly upgrades, CreditVana delivers a comprehensive all-in-one financial powerhouse-and does it all for an almost unbelievable price: just $3.99 per month.“We built CreditVana to give everyday people elite financial tools-without the elite price tag,” said Jenna Cross, VP of Product at CreditVana.“This isn't just another credit app. This is a financial liberation platform.”

Built to Beat Credit Karma , NerdWallet, and the RestWhile Credit Karma and Credit Sesame have dominated the credit monitoring space with free scores and limited tools, they fall short when it comes to comprehensive features like real FICO® scores, active credit building, and auto loan refinancing.

CreditVana Premium provides:

All 3 FICO® Scores (Experian, Equifax, TransUnion) Monthly

Smart Credit Builder Accounts for fast score improvement

Real-Time Dark Web Monitoring & Alerts

Auto Loan Refinance Matching – saves users millions

AI-Powered Credit & Loan Marketplace

Daily Credit Monitoring + Real-Time Email Alerts, and all of that is included for just $3.99/month-a fraction of the cost compared to similar services by NerdWallet Premium, Credit Sesame Platinum, and even Experian's IdentityWorks, which can cost $20/month or more.

CreditVana's Credit Builder:

The Game-Changer the Industry Needed Credit builder products are having a moment-but most are limited, expensive, or misleading. Chime, for example, offers a secured credit card, but users must open and fund a separate bank account. Experian Boost claims to improve scores using phone bills and streaming services-but only for certain scoring models, and not all lenders accept them's Credit Builder Account is different. It's fully integrated, easy to use, and reports to all three major credit bureaus-no gimmicks, no hidden fees, and no separate accounts required.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.