Industrial Waste Management Market Size & Share Analysis 2030 Mordor Intelligence

"Industrial Waste Management Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Industrial Waste Management Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the industrial waste management market size is valued at USD 298.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 400.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.10%. Stricter landfill regulations and sustainability mandates are prompting industries to integrate waste reduction and resource recovery into daily operations. As manufacturers increasingly view waste as a potential resource, investments are shifting toward circular technologies that extend material lifecycles and reduce emissions. The sector is gradually moving from a compliance-driven model to a core enabler of industrial decarbonization.

Key Trends in Industrial Waste Management Market

1. Circular Economy Regulations

In the European Union, regulations prioritize recovering metals, solvents, and critical minerals before disposal, prompting industries to adopt high-purity recycling and specialized waste treatment, reducing environmental impact.

2. Waste-to-Energy Adoption

Cement, steel, and glass industries co-fire refuse-derived fuels to cut carbon emissions, creating demand for engineered alternative fuels and specialized treatment, making waste-to-energy a key trend.

3. Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Initiatives

North American manufacturing hubs implement zero-waste targets, encouraging facilities to segregate, process, and recover residual materials efficiently, reducing landfill use and supporting corporate sustainability goals.

4. Hazardous Waste Management Expansion

Asia's industrial expansion and stricter regulations drive growth in chemical recycling and hazardous waste treatment, with facilities investing in safe disposal, specialized processing, and efficient recycling solutions.

Segmentation in the Industrial Waste Management Market

By Service:

Collection

Transportation & Logistics

Treatment & Disposal

Recycling & Material Recovery

By Disposal Method:

Landfill

Recycling

Incineration & Energy Recovery (RDF, SRF, WtE)

By Waste Type:

Non-Hazardous

Hazardous

By Industry:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Metal & Mining

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Construction Materials

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland), Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam), Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Players in Industrial Waste Management Market

Veolia Environment SA – A global leader in waste management, providing collection, treatment, and recycling services across multiple industrial sectors.

Suez Environment S.A. – Offers comprehensive solutions for industrial waste treatment, water management, and resource recovery worldwide.

Republic Services, Inc. – Specializes in non-hazardous waste collection, recycling, and disposal services across North America.

Waste Connections – Provides integrated waste management services, including collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling solutions.

Biffa Group – UK-based company offering industrial waste collection, recycling, and disposal services with a focus on sustainability.

Conclusion on Industrial Waste Management Market

The Industrial Waste Management Market statistics indicate steady growth through 2030, driven by regulatory enforcement, circular economy initiatives, and the increasing adoption of sustainable waste management practices.

The integration of advanced treatment processes, recycling technologies, and energy recovery methods continues to shape Industrial Waste Management Market trends, creating new revenue streams, and enhancing operational efficiency.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

