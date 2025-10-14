Dennis Mitchell Farrah Urges Communities To Support Local Food Pantries
Dennis Mitchell Farrah, a Vietnam veteran and retired financial planner who built a respected 40-year career in tax and retirement planning, is using his platform to raise awareness for food insecurity in the United States.
“Helping my fellow man has always been my goal,” said Farrah.“It doesn't take much to make a difference. A bag of groceries, a few hours of your time-those small acts can feed families and give people hope.”
Farrah, who grew up in a poor household in Boston and later served during the Vietnam era before launching a successful business, continues to stay active in his community through donations to food pantries and St. Jude's Hospital.
The Scale of the Challenge
According to Feeding America, more than 44 million Americans-including 13 million children-live in food-insecure households. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a sharp rise in food insecurity in 2022, with households with children hit hardest.
“People don't realise how close hunger is to their own neighbourhoods,” Farrah explained.“It's not a distant problem-it's on our doorstep. I know what it's like to come from very little, and I believe we all have a responsibility to do what we can.”
Call to Action
Farrah encourages individuals to take action in their own communities.“Start small,” he advised.“Bring canned goods to a food drive. Volunteer at a pantry. Set aside even ten dollars a month to support a local charity. The impact is bigger than you think.”
To read the full interview, visit the website here .
About Dennis Mitchell Farrah
Dennis Mitchell Farrah is a Vietnam veteran, retired financial planner, and community advocate. Born in Boston, he built a 40-year career in accounting, forensic accounting, and tax planning before retiring in 2017. Now based in Fishers, Indiana, he continues his lifelong commitment to service through political involvement, charitable donations, and community engagement.
Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment