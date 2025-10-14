Dennis Mitchell Farrah Urges Communities To Support Local Food Pantries

MENAFN - GetNews) The retired financial planner and Vietnam veteran calls on individuals to give back in small but meaningful ways.

Dennis Mitchell Farrah, a Vietnam veteran and retired financial planner who built a respected 40-year career in tax and retirement planning, is using his platform to raise awareness for food insecurity in the United States.

“Helping my fellow man has always been my goal,” said Farrah.“It doesn't take much to make a difference. A bag of groceries, a few hours of your time-those small acts can feed families and give people hope.”

Farrah, who grew up in a poor household in Boston and later served during the Vietnam era before launching a successful business, continues to stay active in his community through donations to food pantries and St. Jude's Hospital.

The Scale of the Challenge

According to Feeding America, more than 44 million Americans-including 13 million children-live in food-insecure households. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a sharp rise in food insecurity in 2022, with households with children hit hardest.

“People don't realise how close hunger is to their own neighbourhoods,” Farrah explained.“It's not a distant problem-it's on our doorstep. I know what it's like to come from very little, and I believe we all have a responsibility to do what we can.”

Call to Action

Farrah encourages individuals to take action in their own communities.“Start small,” he advised.“Bring canned goods to a food drive. Volunteer at a pantry. Set aside even ten dollars a month to support a local charity. The impact is bigger than you think.”

About Dennis Mitchell Farrah

Dennis Mitchell Farrah is a Vietnam veteran, retired financial planner, and community advocate. Born in Boston, he built a 40-year career in accounting, forensic accounting, and tax planning before retiring in 2017. Now based in Fishers, Indiana, he continues his lifelong commitment to service through political involvement, charitable donations, and community engagement.

