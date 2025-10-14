LEAPS 2025 & PM Gatishaktioffshore Launched To Boost India's Logistics & Maritime Sectors

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today launched two major initiatives - the Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2025 and PM GatiShakti – Offshore - during the event marking the 4th Anniversary of PM GatiShakti at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Both initiatives, spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) aim to advance integrated infrastructure planning, strengthen India's logistics competitiveness, and promote sustainable growth in the maritime and offshore sectors.

LEAPS 2025, a flagship DPIIT initiative, seeks to benchmark logistics excellence and promote innovation, sustainability, and leadership in India's logistics ecosystem.

It aligns with the objectives of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) and PM GatiShakti, focusing on enhancing efficiency, transparency, and resilience across supply chains.

The programme invites participation from a wide range of stakeholders - including freight operators across air, road, rail, and sea; warehousing firms; multimodal transporters; MSMEs; startups; and academic institutions.

It also emphasises green logistics and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices, encouraging collaboration among government, industry, and academia.

Launching the initiative, Goyal said,“LEAPS 2025 marks another milestone, recognising the efforts of stakeholders in improving efficiency and effectiveness in logistics nationwide.”

During the same event, Goyal also launched PM GatiShakti – Offshore, a pioneering digital platform designed to enable integrated planning and management of offshore development projects.

Developed under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the platform provides a unified geospatial interface that consolidates data from multiple government ministries to support evidence-based decision-making for projects such as offshore wind farms, marine resource exploration, and coastal infrastructure.

The initiative integrates datasets from key ministries, including the Ministries of New and Renewable Energy; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Petroleum and Natural Gas; Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Fisheries; Mines; Power; and Telecommunications.

The platform hosts extensive geospatial data across domains such as energy and resources, environment and ecology, infrastructure and logistics, and oceanic hazards.

These include layers on offshore energy potential, oil and gas fields, coastal regulation zones, coral reefs, mangroves, marine biodiversity, and seismic risk zones - enabling planners and regulators to make environmentally sound and technically informed decisions.

For instance, when planning subsea power transmission routes, the platform can integrate bathymetry, ecological, and infrastructure data to identify optimal alignments that minimise environmental impact while ensuring cost-efficiency.

By consolidating authentic, ministry-verified datasets, PM GatiShakti – Offshore enhances transparency, reduces project delays, and promotes a whole-of-government approach to managing India's offshore assets.

It is expected to play a vital role in advancing India's Blue Economy and supporting the nation's transition toward green and sustainable coastal development.

(KNN Bureau)