Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 402nd consecutive quarter and 100th year dating back to 1925, that Sonoco has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 42nd consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on October 13, 2025, the Company's dividend provides approximately a 5.35% yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

