Saudi Arabia's Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market To More Than Triple In Size Reaching US$344.2 Million By 2034: Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trends, And Competitive Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia CGM Market Surges with Sensor Innovation, Home Care Trends, and Strategic Collaborations Driving Growth Amid Rising Diabetes Prevalence

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market was valued at USD 92.2 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% to reach USD 344.2 million by 2034.

Saudi Arabia has one of the highest diabetes prevalence rates globally, with Type 2 diabetes affecting a significant portion of the adult population. This growing burden is driving strong demand for effective glucose monitoring tools, making CGM systems a critical component in diabetes management.

Growing Adoption of CGM Sensors

The sensors segment in the Saudi Arabia continuous glucose monitoring market accounted for a significant share in 2024. These sensors are essential for capturing real-time glucose levels from interstitial fluid and transmitting accurate data to devices or smartphone applications. As users seek enhanced comfort, longer wear duration, and minimal calibration requirements, manufacturers are focusing on advancing sensor technology. Innovations such as extended wear sensors, flexible materials, and pre-calibrated solutions are fueling this segment's expansion. The upward trend underscores a broader movement toward user convenience, particularly for individuals managing diabetes outside of traditional healthcare facilities.

Increasing Shifts Toward Home Care Settings

The home care segment is expected to experience steady growth between 2025 and 2034, driven by a rising preference for remote monitoring and self-managed care. Patients are increasingly turning to CGM systems to track glucose levels in real time from the comfort of their homes. These systems not only support daily disease management but also enable seamless data sharing with healthcare providers and family members through connected digital platforms. This trend is minimizing the need for frequent clinical visits and empowering individuals to take a more proactive and independent role in their diabetes care.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Major players in the Saudi Arabia continuous glucose monitoring market are MedTrust, Abbott Laboratories, Sinocare, Dexcom, A. Menarini Diagnostics, and Medtronic.

To strengthen their presence in the Saudi Arabia Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market, leading companies are focusing on a mix of local partnerships, awareness campaigns, product localization, and regulatory engagement. Collaborations with healthcare providers, clinics, and diabetes centers are helping manufacturers improve device accessibility and build trust among patients. Firms are also investing in public and physician education programs to increase awareness about the clinical benefits of CGM over traditional glucose monitoring methods.

Additionally, companies are working with regulatory authorities to accelerate device approvals and align with Saudi FDA standards. Localization strategies, including Arabic-language interfaces and region-specific app features, are being used to enhance user engagement. Furthermore, insurance collaboration efforts are underway to expand reimbursement coverage, making CGM technology more affordable and appealing to a broader patient base.

