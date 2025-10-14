Digital Freight Forwarding Strategic Industry Report 2025: Global Market To Reach $94.8 Billion By 2030 - Shift Toward End-To-End Logistics Automation Spurs Digital Forwarding Investments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$33.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$94.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Digital Freight Forwarding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in Global E-commerce Trade Drives Demand for Real-Time Freight Visibility Solutions Growing Need for Supply Chain Resilience Propels Adoption of Digital Freight Platforms AI-Driven Route Optimization Tools Strengthen Cost Efficiency in Freight Operations Rising Demand for Contactless Logistics Accelerates Use of Digital Booking and Tracking Systems Integration of Blockchain Enhances Transparency and Security in Freight Transactions Proliferation of API Connectivity Standards Expands Platform Interoperability Across Logistics Ecosystems Shift Toward End-to-End Logistics Automation Spurs Digital Forwarding Investments Small and Medium-Sized Shippers Embracing Digital Freight Models Expands Market Base Cloud-Native Freight Management Systems Accelerate Adoption Among Asset-Light Operators Need for Dynamic Pricing Tools Drives Uptake of AI-Powered Freight Quoting Engines Demand for On-Demand Freight Solutions Throws Spotlight on Platform-Based Logistics Models
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 32 companies featured in this Digital Freight Forwarding market report
- A.P. Moller - Maersk (Twill) Agility Logistics (Shipa Freight) Beacon Technologies Ltd. Cargobase Cargowise (WiseTech Global) Convoy Inc. DHL Global Forwarding (myDHLi) Expedock Flexport Inc. Forto GmbH Freightos Ltd. (WebCargo) InstaFreight GmbH Kuehne + Nagel (SeaExplorer) Logistically Inc. Project44 Inc. Quincus Shipwell Transporeon (Trimble Inc.) Xeneta AS
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Digital Freight Forwarding Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment