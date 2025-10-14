Kooner Fleet Management Solutions Names Bill Cooper Vice President Of Sales

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management , mobile repair and preventative maintenance solutions, announced the appointment of Bill Cooper as Vice President of Sales.

Bill brings more than two decades of executive-level sales leadership experience in fleet management, payments, and SaaS to Kooner Fleet Management. He has consistently scaled sales organizations, built data-driven go-to-market strategies, and driven sustainable revenue growth across the trucking, logistics, mobility, and B2B payments industries.

Most recently the Chief Revenue Officer at SBD Technologies, Bill developed the go-to-market plan and sales model for AI-driven EV fleet charging reimbursement solutions, helping to secure seed investment and building strategic partnerships with fleet operators and leasing firms. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Monite, Justt, STARC Systems, and WEX where he directed customer acquisition and partner sales for fleet and over-the-road business units representing hundreds of millions in revenue.

“Bill's leadership and deep industry experience make him the ideal choice to guide our sales strategy as we continue our rapid national expansion,” said Gary Kooner, CEO & Founder of Kooner FMS.“His proven ability to scale organizations, forge strategic partnerships, and deliver results will be invaluable as we strengthen relationships with fleets across North America.”

Throughout his career, Bill has established himself as a proven builder of high-performing sales teams. At WEX, he grew the fleet payments business by double digits annually, implemented predictive sales models to improve conversion and retention, and negotiated multi-year agreements with major fuel networks including ExxonMobil, Sunoco, and ConocoPhillips. His expertise in fleet management, mobility services, and SaaS adoption uniquely positions Kooner FMS to continue driving aggressive growth and customer success.

“Joining Kooner FMS represents an opportunity to contribute to one of the most innovative companies in fleet services today,” said Bill Cooper, Vice President of Sales at Kooner FMS.“The company's commitment to operational excellence and customer success, paired with its growth trajectory, make this the perfect time to expand our reach and deepen our impact across the freight and logistics industry.”

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

●Fleet Optimization: Tailored solutions to enhance fleet efficiency & reduce costs.

●Maintenance & Repair: On-site and 24/7 services, ensuring optimal performance.

●Driver Management: Comprehensive programs to improve driver safety & compliance.

●Telematics & Tracking: Advanced technologies for real-time fleet health & analytics.

Founded in 2016, Kooner FMS continues to grow its national footprint, helping hundreds of logistics, transportation and Fortune 500 companies across North America improve uptime, lower costs, and operate more reliably at scale. The company has grown its headcount by more than 2,600% since 2020, and plans to hire more than 100 additional technicians and corporate employees in the coming year.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services , and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance.. For more information, visit .