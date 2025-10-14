Data Center Accelerators Strategic Business Report 2025: Market To Grow By Over $325 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Accelerators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Data Center Accelerators was estimated at US$68.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$393.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Data center accelerators are specialized hardware components designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of data centers by offloading and accelerating specific computational tasks. These accelerators include Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), and Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). Each type of accelerator excels in different applications: GPUs are widely used for parallel processing tasks such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads; FPGAs offer flexibility and reconfigurability for custom processing tasks; and ASICs provide highly optimized performance for specific applications, such as cryptocurrency mining or specific AI inference tasks. By integrating these accelerators, data centers can achieve higher throughput, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency, thereby supporting the growing demand for processing power in modern applications.



The adoption of data center accelerators has been driven by the exponential growth in data generation and the increasing complexity of computational tasks. Traditional Central Processing Units (CPUs) are often insufficient for handling the massive data sets and intensive computations required by applications such as big data analytics, deep learning, and high-performance computing (HPC). Accelerators address these challenges by providing specialized processing capabilities that significantly boost performance. For example, GPUs have become essential in training complex neural networks for AI, enabling faster and more accurate results. Similarly, FPGAs are used in networking and storage applications to accelerate data processing tasks and improve throughput. The integration of these accelerators into data centers not only enhances computational efficiency but also optimizes the overall performance and scalability of data center operations.

The growth in the data center accelerators market is driven by several factors, including advancements in AI and machine learning, the increasing demand for cloud services, and the rise of edge computing. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning are pushing the boundaries of computational requirements, necessitating the use of specialized accelerators to meet performance demands. The rapid expansion of cloud services has led to a surge in data center deployments, with providers seeking to differentiate their offerings through enhanced performance and efficiency enabled by accelerators.

Additionally, the proliferation of edge computing, which requires real-time processing of data close to the source, is driving the adoption of accelerators to handle localized data processing tasks. Moreover, strategic collaborations between technology providers and data center operators are fostering the development and deployment of advanced accelerator solutions. As these factors converge, the data center accelerators market is poised for significant growth, driven by the need for enhanced computational capabilities, the evolution of AI and cloud technologies, and the expansion of edge computing infrastructure.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation and more.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Deep Learning Training segment, which is expected to reach US$238.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 33.9%. The Public Cloud Interface segment is also set to grow at 31.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $20.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 32.6% CAGR to reach $57.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Processor Type (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC); Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

