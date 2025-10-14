Data Center Accelerators Strategic Business Report 2025: Market To Grow By Over $325 Billion By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|303
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$393.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|34.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Data Center Business Boom Due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure Data Centers Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation Companies to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) for 2019, 2021 and 2023 Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal Cloud Data Centers Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate Increase in Remote Working Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations An Introduction to Data Center Accelerators Global Market Prospects & Outlook GPU Leads Data Center Accelerators Market, FPGA Segment to Witness High Growth Enterprise Inference: The Fastest Growing Application Developed Regions Lead Global Data Accelerators Market Competition Vendor Activity Revs Up FPGA Space for Datacenter Accelerator Design Intel Bets Heavily on FPGAs NVIDIA to Retain Commanding Position Market Players Intensify Acquisition Efforts to Boost AI Portfolio Recent Market Activity Data Center Accelerators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerators Market Explosive Growth of IP Traffic Data Center Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024 Surging Demand for Cloud-based Services Drives Growth in Data Centers, Driving Growth in Accelerators Market More than 90% of Data Center Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Data Centers: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2023 Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 and 2023 Big Data Exerts Tremendous Pressure on Data Centers Emergence of Hyperscale Data Centers in Response to the Big Data Challenge to Present Broad-based Opportunities for the Market Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2023 Rising Demand for AI-Based Services and Growing Use of AI in HPC Data Centers Fuels Market Accelerators for AI-Based Data Centers Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers AI-Powered Accelerators Mark Promising Upheaval with Energy-Efficient Datacenters AI Accelerators Promote Energy Efficiency in Data Centers Specialized Processors Critical for Efficient ML Workloads FPGA-based Accelerators Present Tremendous Potential for the Market With Slowing Down of Moore's Law, The Rising Need for Coprocessors to Boost Market Deep Learning Training Emerges as a Key Application of Data Center Accelerators With 5G Network Transition Poised to Increase Workload of Data Centers, Need for Additional Processing Power to Boost Market With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing: 5G's Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030 Expanding IoT Ecosystem Makes it Imperative for Data Centers to be IoT Ready, Driving Focus onto Accelerators Global IoT Device Connections ( in Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Rise of Non-GPU Options in Edge Inference Space Accelerators Set to Heat Up Liquid Cooling Arena for Enterprise Datacenters Role of Accelerators in Green Data Centers Innovations in Data Center Accelerators Boost Market Prospects Challenges Confronting Data Center Accelerators Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 49 companies featured in this Data Center Accelerators market report include
- IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation Intel Corporation Microchip Technology, Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Microsemi Corporation Aldec, Inc. CyrusOne LLC Netronome Achronix Semiconductor Corporation CoreSite Realty Corporation Dell Technologies, Inc. One Stop Systems, Inc. algolux AT TOKYO Corporation
