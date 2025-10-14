Madagascar's Military Announces Seizure Of State Power

MENAFN - IANS) Antananarivo, Oct 14 (IANS) Colonel Michael Randrianirina, a Malagasy military officer, announced on Tuesday that state power in Madagascar has been taken over by a military council comprising members of the army, gendarmerie and national police.

Earlier in the day, the Presidency of Madagascar announced the dissolution of the National Assembly, the lower house of the bicameral Malagasy parliament, according to a decree issued by the Presidency.

"The National Assembly is dissolved, in accordance with the provisions of Article 60 of the Constitution," the decree said.

The dissolution announcement came when the National Assembly was "in the process of collecting signatures to convene an extraordinary session aimed at impeaching the head of state," according to local media.

Local media outlets quoted Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, Vice President of the National Assembly, as saying that the dissolution decree was "devoid of legal validity due to the absence of formal validation."

Protests erupted in Madagascar in late September, initially triggered by widespread power outages and water shortages. The demonstrations have since escalated, taking on a political dimension with calls for government reform and leadership change.

The protests took a new turn on Saturday, with an army regiment declaring its support for and protection of the protesters against what were described as abuses by security forces.

In a statement on Sunday, the Malagasy Presidency said that an "attempt to seize power illegally and by force" was underway in Madagascar. It called on all the vital forces of the nation to "rally together to defend the constitutional order and national sovereignty."

On Monday, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said in a video posted on social media that he has taken refuge in a "safe location" to ensure his security after an assassination attempt against him.

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in Madagascar, calling for restraint and dialogue to end ongoing protests.

The chairperson made the call during an urgent session of the AU Peace and Security Council, according to a statement issued late Monday.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU's firm rejection of any unconstitutional change of government and called on all Malagasy actors -- civil, military and political -- to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue within the constitutional framework.

He said that the AU stands ready, in coordination with the Southern African Development Community and the Indian Ocean Commission to support a peaceful, inclusive and African-led solution to the crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

