India May Ban 'Forever Chemicals' In Food Packaging. Here's Why It Matters

New Delhi: India's top food safety regulator is set to crack down on your everyday food packaging that contains harmful chemicals. From grease-resistant burger wrappers to microwave popcorn bags, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is working on sweeping amendments to its packaging rules amid mounting evidence of serious health risks.

FSSAI is planning tweaks to the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations to prohibit the use of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and bisphenol A (BPA) in materials that come into contact with food, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

PFAS, also called“forever chemicals", are used to make packaging grease- and water-resistant. Their strong carbon-fluorine bonds prevent them from breaking down easily, allowing them to accumulate in the environment and the human body over time. BPA, used in polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins, is commonly found in reusable bottles and the linings of food cans.

The FSSAI's proposed move aligns with regulatory actions in the US and European Union, which have already restricted or phased out these chemicals in food packaging.

The decision stems from a growing body of scientific evidence linking PFAS and BPA exposure to a range of health problems, from hormonal disruption and reproductive issues to diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Some studies also suggest possible links to testicular and kidney cancers.

This is not the first time FSSAI has acted on plastic packaging. FSSAI has previously banned the use of recycled plastic or newspapers for packaging food item , with new regulations coming into effect inJuly 2019. The new rules replaced the previous Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011.

India also banned the manufacture, distribution, stocking, and sale of 19 specific single-use plastic items in July 2022, including items such as plastic cutlery, straws, and certain types of wrapping films. This current proposal, however, specifically targets the use of PFAS and BPA, which are chemicals used in food-contact materials.

What the draft regulations propose

The new draft regulations introduce two key requirements under the general safety provisions of the existing 2018 food safety regulations, said one of the government officials, requesting anonymity.

"The first is a clear prohibition on the use of PFAS in the manufacturing of food contact materials. The second mandates that food contact materials made with polycarbonate and epoxy resins must be free from BPA and its derivatives," said a government official cited above, requesting anonymity.

FSSAI has sought comments from relevant stakeholders by early December.

The official added that the FSSAI's action is aimed at enhancing consumer safety by eliminating harmful chemicals that can leach from packaging into food products.



Queries sent to the FSSAI spokesperson on Monday remained unanswered till press time.

Public health experts have welcomed the step as a long-overdue preventive measure.

“For many years these 'forever chemicals' have silently entered our bodies through everyday packaging, water bottles, wrappers and cans without any visible warning," said Dr. Rohit Sharma, consultant, internal medicine department at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Jaipur.

By restricting PFAS and BPA, India not only aligns with global standards but also prioritises public health. These substances persist both in the environment and the body, accumulating over time and raising chronic illness risks, Sharma added.

The move could have significant implications for India's food and beverage industry, packaging manufacturers, and retailers, many of whom rely on PFAS-based coatings for their grease-resistant properties.

“The proposed move to ban PFAS and BPA in food packaging is a necessary step, aligned with global safety trends. However, the transition, especially away from PFAS, will require adequate time, technical guidance, and affordable alternatives to ensure smooth compliance for small and medium businesses," said Subhaprada Nishtala, director, Chamber of Advancement of Small and Medium Businesses.

“It is also pertinent to note that all packaging materials do not contain these substances, and the overall impact will need to be studied carefully. Robust testing capacity will also be essential to help industry evaluate and ensure compliance," Nishtala added.

