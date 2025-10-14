403
Labor Ministry SG Meets World Bank Delegation On Employment Project
Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) – Secretary General of the Ministry of Labor, Abdul Halim Doujan, met with a World Bank (WB) delegation on Tuesday as part of the bank's mission to Jordan.
According to a ministry statement, the meeting reviewed the main stages of the Private Sector Employment and Skills Support Project (National Employment Program) and assessed ongoing activities.
The bank teams provided technical support for restructuring certain components, allocations, and activities implemented last August, aimed to address challenges, improve efficiency, and ensure the project's development goals are met.
Talking at the meeting, Doujan emphasized the importance of the partnership with the World Bank in supporting government efforts to enhance private sector employment and strengthen workforce "efficiency."
He reiterated the ministry's "commitment" to providing an enabling environment for the project's success and achieving "tangible" results.
The World Bank mission will hold coordination meetings with key partners, including representatives from the Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, Social Security Corporation, National Aid Fund, Vocational Training Corporation, Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Education Institutions, and Al Hussein Technical University.
