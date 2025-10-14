Are People Ignoring Escalator Safety Warnings?

MENAFN - GetNews) Long-term, high-load equipment use, combined with poor maintenance and illegal operations, often leads to accidents - and sometimes, to tragedy. Two recent escalator-related incidents serve as stark reminders that escalator safety can never be taken lightly.

1. The Zigong Fire: A Tragedy of Complacency

On July 17, 2024, a major fire broke out at the Jiuding Building in Zigong, Sichuan, killing 16 people and injuring 39. The disaster stemmed from the illegal dismantling of escalators. Jiuding Group had hired unqualified workers, and during metal cutting, sparks and molten slag fell into a warehouse below, igniting clothes and cardboard. This incident revealed how a single violation of escalator safety procedures can trigger catastrophic results.

The hidden dangers were shocking: flammable materials had been stored under the escalators for years, sprinkler system valves were shut off, and fire shutters had been removed without approval. These failures allowed flames to spread rapidly, while toxic smoke rising through the shafts created a deadly“chimney effect.”

This was not an isolated error - it was a chain of negligence. Each ignored escalator safety rule became a link in a deadly sequence.

2. The Shanghai Metro Incidents: Risks Beneath Routine

If Zigong's fire was a tragedy paid in lives, the Shanghai Metro failures in 2025 were warnings that went unheeded - a reminder that escalator safety risks often hide in daily operations.

Between July and August 2025, escalator malfunctions occurred on Metro Lines 1 and 9. On Line 9, a mechanical jam overheated the motor, causing lubricant smoke. On Line 1, a worker using a metal hook accidentally damaged a cable, triggering an electrical fault. Quick responses prevented injuries, yet the events exposed deep-rooted issues: nonstandard maintenance, incomplete inspections, and careless operation - all signs of weakened escalator safety management.

Minor malfunctions can mask major risks. When escalator safety becomes routine paperwork and standards yield to shortcuts, danger quietly builds beneath the surface.

3. Safety: A Line That Must Not Be Crossed

Both cases reveal the same truth - escalator safety is not a formality. It is a system of vigilance, discipline, and accountability that protects lives.

To prevent future tragedies:



Enforce qualification checks - only certified personnel should handle escalator maintenance and special equipment.

Conduct regular inspections - track maintenance and identify faults early to ensure ongoing escalator safety.

Keep emergency systems active - sprinklers, alarms, and fire doors must remain functional at all times. Strengthen accountability - treat every violation as a serious breach, not a minor oversight.

Safety is not built on slogans but on execution - every task, every time. True escalator safety depends on consistent action, not occasional attention.

4. Conclusion: Complacency Kills, Discipline Saves

From the flames in Zigong to the smoke in Shanghai, the message is clear: when the escalator safety line is crossed, disaster follows. Only by turning every warning into prevention can we protect every life - and ensure that escalator safety remains more than just a promise, but a practice.