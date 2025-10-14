IMF Executive Board Approves Another US$350 Million To Sri Lanka

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved another US$350 million to Sri Lanka under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.

This brings the total IMF financial support disbursed so far to SDR1.27 billion (about US$1.74 billion).

“The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the Fourth review under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, allowing the authorities to draw SDR254 million (about US$350 million),” IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka Evan Papageorgiou said.

Papageorgiou noted that the EFF arrangement for Sri Lanka was approved by the Executive Board on March 20, 2023 in an amount of SDR 2.286 billion (395 percent of quota or about US$3 billion).

The program supports Sri Lanka's efforts to durably restore macroeconomic stability by restoring fiscal and debt sustainability while protecting the vulnerable, safeguarding price and financial sector stability, rebuilding external buffers, strengthening governance and reducing corruption vulnerabilities, and enhancing growth-oriented structural reforms.