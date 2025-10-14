403
CPX and Microsoft Join Forces to Strengthen Public Sector Digital Ecosystems Globally with AI-Powered Cyber Defense
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE — October 14, 2025 – CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, is joining forces with Microsoft to empower nations globally to advance and transform their cybersecurity in the age of AI.
This comes as part of G42 and Microsoft’s global mission to fuel sustainable economic growth for all through the secure, trusted, and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence. The collaboration combines Microsoft’s unified security operations platform integrated with generative AI, and CPX’s advanced cyber defense expertise to deliver unmatched security and operational efficiency for public sector organizations.
With the rise of increasingly complex cyber threats, governments and public institutions face immense pressure to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data. To address these challenges, CPX and Microsoft are uniting their expertise to deliver robust, AI-powered solutions that enhance cyber defenses for public sector institutions worldwide, accelerating secure digital transformation, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.
With this, public sector entities will be able to benefit from:
• Microsoft’s Unified Security Operations Platform: A comprehensive integration of the full capabilities of Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Security Exposure Management, and generative AI into the Microsoft Defender portal.
• Public Sector Cyber Defense at Scale: CPX’s proven expertise in implementing and operating nation-wide Security Operations Centers (SOCs) that empower public institutions to predict, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in real-time, bolstering national security.
• Global Reach and Impact: CPX and Microsoft will support nations globally in building secure, modern digital environments that serve citizens and governments.
“This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for us to redefine cybersecurity through the transformative power of generative AI. Together with Microsoft, we are establishing a new benchmark for digital security and operational excellence in the public sector. Building on the success of milestone projects delivered nationally, we now look to scale these achievements globally as part of our Securing Nations program," said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX.
"By joining forces with CPX, we are not only advancing the boundaries of cybersecurity through AI but also strengthening the resilience of public sector institutions worldwide. Together, we are building a future where governments can confidently embrace digital transformation, secure in the knowledge that their operations and data are protected by the very best in technology and expertise," said Mark Chaban, Corporate Vice President, EMEA Customer and Partner Solutions, Microsoft.
Together, CPX and Microsoft are committed to building a future where governments can confidently embrace AI-driven digital transformation while safeguarding the integrity of their operations and data.
