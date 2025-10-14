403
INTRODUCING DUBAI’S FIRST CORINTHIA RESIDENCES
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, October 14: Driven | Forbes Global Properties has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for the residences at Corinthia Dubai, including both branded and non-branded residences. Developed by Dubai General Properties, the twin towers on Sheikh Zayed Road will also feature Dubai's first Corinthia five-star, ultra-luxury hotel.
“This project stands out for its clarity of vision: an iconic address that pairs a five-star hospitality experience with a versatile residential offering. It’s the kind of development that creates long-term value for residents and investors alike,” said Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven | Forbes Global Properties. “Our team is honored to be leading sales on such a unique, city-shaping project.”
“By bringing Corinthia Branded Residences together with premium non-branded options in one destination, we’re giving buyers genuine choice without compromising on quality,” said Jassim Al Ali, Managing Director of Dubai General Properties. “Our ambition extends beyond merely constructing skyscrapers; we aim to create developments that capture the global imagination and forge a lasting legacy in urban design,” he added.
“We’re pleased to present this historic project to the world’s most discerning buyers and to continue curating best-in-class residences for our clients,” said Hadi Hamra, Managing Partner at Driven | Forbes Global Properties.
An Architectural Statement
Designed by AtkinsRéalis, the project is set to rank among the tallest buildings in the world, rising over 500 metres with a distinct silhouette of two towers connected by a dramatic, cantilevered sky lobby suspended halfway above ground. Rising with grace above the city’s skyline, the skyscrapers are Art Deco inspired, paying modern homage to timeless elegance. “These towers reflect timeless perfection, standing as an icon on SZR. They epitomize the essence of urban luxury and a modern oasis in the sky. Their crafted geometry scales the sky while gently stepping back, unveiling one-of-a-kind residences with unparalleled vistas of Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf,” said Timothy Winstanley, AIA, RIBA, Design Director and Lead Architect of the project.
The residences offer generous, open layouts designed to capture uninterrupted sea and skyline views. Selected residences will feature private pools, gyms, and large indoor-outdoor entertainment areas, while residents can enjoy privileged access to Corinthia Wellness and hotel amenities, supported by the brand’s iconic service standards.
The interior concept, “Stillness in the Sky,” draws inspiration from a garden in full bloom: soft, tactile materials, champagne-metal finishes, floral silhouettes, and natural light create serene, sensory spaces that elevate daily rituals into moments of quiet luxury.
A Vision Realised by 2030
Spanning 330,000 square metres and scheduled for completion by 2030, Corinthia Dubai will deliver a multifaceted lifestyle that combines state-of-the-art architecture, exceptional hospitality, and modern comfort. Supported by Driven | Forbes Global Properties, the project will stand as a landmark that sets global benchmarks for luxury living in the heart of Dubai.
