Moscow to Welcome MICE Industry Leaders from the GCC at the Meet Global MICE Congress
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) Immediate Release: October 2025
Moscow is set to become the epicenter of the global MICE industry as it hosts the Meet Global MICE Congress 2025 on December 17–18, 2025, at the World Trade Center.
For the third consecutive year, this significant event will bring together experts, top-notch speakers, and MICE planners from Russia, the GCC, BRICS, and Global South countries to network, collaborate, exchange ideas, and discuss the latest industry trends. This year’s edition will place a special focus on strengthening collaboration between Moscow and the GCC region, spotlighting opportunities in business tourism, investment partnerships, and destination marketing between Russia and leading Gulf nations.
The Congress program is meticulously designed, featuring over 15 dedicated business sessions, under the main theme “Unity through Open Diversity: New Opportunities for Global Growth.”
On Day One, discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation between government entities and businesses, exploring intergovernmental projects that can drive the MICE industry forward.
Day Two will cover a wide range of topics, including global trends, analytics, destination marketing, incentive travel, business strategies, and cutting-edge technologies.
For delegates from the GCC, the Congress presents an ideal opportunity to connect with international MICE professionals, explore partnership prospects, and gain insights into one of the fastest-growing MICE destinations in the world.
The Meet Global MICE Congress 2025 serves as a distinctive platform for strengthening brand positioning and engaging with a highly qualified professional audience from diverse regions — including India, China, Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, the CIS, and now a growing representation from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. With over 3,200 pre-scheduled appointments taking place in the expo zone, attendees will meet exhibitors representing the best MICE destinations from across the globe. The event is expected to generate valuable business leads for the upcoming year and foster long-term collaborations.
This Congress builds on the success of last year’s BRICS Edition, which attracted over 1,300 trade visitors from 17 countries, including Brazil, India, and China. With the MICE industry named a priority in Moscow’s tourism strategy, the city aims to increase the number of business travelers from 5 million today to 8 million by 2030. Overall, Moscow expects to welcome 52 million tourists annually by 2030, of which 15 percent (around 8 million) will account for business travel. In 2024 alone, tourism revenues contributed 235 billion rubles to the city’s budget, a figure projected to reach 500 billion rubles by 2030, further driving urban development and infrastructure upgrades.
“The GCC region is among the most dynamic markets for outbound business travel and event collaboration. Through the Meet Global MICE Congress 2025, we look forward to welcoming MICE leaders from the Gulf to explore new partnerships and future opportunities in Moscow”
