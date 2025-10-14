403
Twenty Child Deaths Linked to Indian Cough Syrups, Who Issues Warning
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a critical warning Monday about three Indian-made cough syrups contaminated with a deadly chemical, urging global health authorities to report any findings of these products in their regions immediately.
The alert highlights specific batches of Coldrif by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and ReLife produced by Shape Pharma as the sources of contamination.
This warning follows a recent police arrest in Madhya Pradesh, India, where a doctor was detained amid investigations into the deaths of at least 20 children suspected to be caused by these toxic syrups.
On October 8, India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) informed the WHO of the detection of diethylene glycol (DEG)—a hazardous industrial solvent—in at least three oral liquid medicines. The WHO confirmed these tainted syrups “were reportedly consumed by the affected children.”
“CDSCO has confirmed that relevant state authorities have ordered an immediate halt to production at implicated manufacturing sites and have suspended product authorizations,” the WHO statement said, stressing the severe health danger these products pose: they “pose significant risks to patients and can cause severe and potentially life-threatening illness.”
The agency emphasized the grave toxicity of the chemical, noting, “Diethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.”
Madhya Pradesh has seen a tragic toll of at least 20 child fatalities over the past month, linked directly to the consumption of these contaminated syrups. The state government responded by banning Coldrif syrup and related products from the same maker.
India’s Health Ministry also released a strong advisory advising physicians against prescribing any cough or cold medications for children under two years of age.
The Coldrif syrup, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, was found to be “dangerously contaminated with the toxic chemical diethylene glycol,” leading authorities to revoke the license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, according to media. The owner of the company has been arrested in connection with the scandal.
This incident is not isolated. Indian-made cough syrups have previously been implicated in child deaths abroad, prompting regulatory crackdowns to prevent further tragedies.
