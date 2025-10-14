Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Galgotias University Strengthens India–Russia Academic Ties at Prestigious Trade and Education Forum


2025-10-14 08:19:07
(MENAFN- Samana Group) Greater Noida, 14th October 2025: Continuing its mission to drive India’s academic influence globally, Galgotias University took centre stage at the India–Russia Roundtable during the UP International Trade Show 2025. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of the university, represented Indian higher education and advocated for deeper collaboration between the two nations in research, innovation, and skill development.
The dialogue brought together senior diplomats, policymakers, business leaders, and education pioneers from both countries to discuss collaborative opportunities in research, skill development, and innovation-led growth. The discussions emphasised education as a key enabler of sustainable bilateral relations and the development of a future-ready workforce.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University said, “Education has always been a powerful medium of global collaboration and cultural exchange. Strengthening India–Russia academic ties will pave the way for research partnerships, student exchange programs, and new models of innovation-driven learning. Platforms like this play a pivotal role in advancing mutual growth through shared knowledge and cross-border cooperation.”
Galgotias University’s representation at the India–Russia Roundtable reflects its continued commitment to promoting India’s academic excellence globally. It reinforces the university’s vision of nurturing leaders who are equipped to drive innovation, foster international understanding, and contribute meaningfully to a rapidly evolving world.

