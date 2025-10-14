403
Macroair Expands Beyond HVLS With Airpower, A Next-Gen, High-Velocity Directional Air Circulator For Industrial Use
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MacroAir Fans , a leader in industrial fan innovation, announces another product line upgrade, diversifying its HVLS fan-centric catalog with a powerful directional air circulator, the AirPower . A high-velocity directional barrel fan, the AirPower comes in a variety of sizes and configurations to deliver powerful airflow precisely where it is needed.
“Together with our HVLS fans, AirPower creates a complete airflow ecosystem that ehances comfort, safety, and energy efficiency across industrial and commercial applications,” said Liz Ingle, Senior Director of Strategy & Marketing.“When our customers asked for a solution to deliver targeted airflow to hard-to-reach areas like box trailers and hot workstations, we worked hard to deliver a versatile solution to complement any HVLS layout – AirPower is that solution.”
Unlike an HVLS fan, which delivers gentle, ambient airflow, the AirPower barrel fan produces high-velocity, directional air. The largest model, 36-inch, provides up to 18,400 CFM, 250 feet of throw, and 15,000 square feet of coverage, ideal for loading docks, assembly bays, and warehouse aisles.
Built for Performance Where You Need It Most
Ideal for a variety of use cases, including:
oWarehouses & Manufacturing – Spot cooling docks, trailers, & hot workstations
oWorkshops & Garages – Keeps air moving between racks and lifts
oConstruction Sites – Improves crew comfort
oIndustrial Drying & Ventilation – Aids in drying floors, walls, materials, & equipment
oGreenhouses & Agricultural Spaces – Reduces heat stress on livestock & plants
The durable direct-drive motor fan is made of deep-spun 14-gauge steel housing and designed for minimal maintenance, making it a long-lasting asset to have in your arsenal of tools.
A Directional Fan Offering Superior Size and Versatility
oFive Size Diameters - Ranging from 14” – 36”
oMultiple Mount Types:
oChain Suspended Mount
oYoke Mount
oColumn/Wall Mount
oOscillating Column/Wall Mount
oDock Door Mount
oPedestal Mount
o CFM Range: 2,690 – 18,400
oCoverage Area Range: 1,800 -15,000 sf
oThree Voltage Options: 115V, 277V, and 208-230/460V
AirPower extends MacroAir's ability to deliver precision airflow solutions across every environment, from massive manufacturing floors to compact workshops. It is ideal for facilities where ceiling heights or HVAC limitations prevent overhead installations. Most configurations are available for purchase online, with 208-230/460V models available through the MacroAir sales team.
To learn more or request a quote, visit or call 1.866.668.3247
