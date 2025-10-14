UUUU Stock On Track To Hit 14-Year Highs As Critical Minerals Sector Continues To See Strong Investor Interest
Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) stock shot up 12% in Tuesday's pre-market session and is on track to hit a 14-year high on continued strength among rare earth and critical minerals stocks on account of China's rare earth export curbs.
China's new export restrictions are likely to limit global supply, increasing demand for non-Chinese producers like Energy Fuels.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Energy Fuels' stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory. Message volume improved to 'extremely high' from 'high' levels in 24 hours.
