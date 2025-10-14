Romios Appoints Trish Jacques And Kevin Keough To The Board

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that Ms. Trish Jacques, current Chair of the Association for Mineral Exploration – British Columbia (AMEBC), has joined the Company as an independent director. Kevin M. Keough, currently the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has also joined the board.

Trish Jacques holds a Master of Arts in Leadership & Training from Royal Roads University and the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation. She has been an active member of AME for the past decade, serving both on the Executive as well as the current Chair. She brings to the Romios board a breadth of experience in advocating for land access for resource exploration and development, and the regulatory processes that support mineral exploration and the vitality and betterment of the forestry and mining dependent communities and residents of interior B.C. A bio of Ms. Jacques is available at: #board-of-directors .

"We're really pleased that Trish has joined us," said Kevin Keough, CEO. "She has been around the mineral exploration business since childhood and is a very strong advocate for the industry in her role as current Chair of the AMEBC. She lives in the interior and is close to the grassroots. We value her deep experience, her exceptional network, and her exposure among other things to the needs of local communities, educational and human resource issues."

Kevin Keough holds an Honours BSc degree in geological sciences from Queen's University, following studies in both engineering and geology. He brings a robust technical foundation complemented by extensive international experience in mineral exploration, project and corporate management, private equity, finance, capital markets, communications, and business development. A bio of Mr. Keough is available at: #board-of-directors .

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. As of October, 2025, a process is well underway to reinvigorate the Company. Our goal is to enter 2026 with a refreshed team, a clean balance sheet and a fresh new look, so as to position Romios to initiate, in the 2026 field season, the first-ever drilling of our flagship Trek South copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle. In the period since 2021, the Trek South prospect has had the full spectrum of geosciences applied to it, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys. These programs have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential and is among the

best undrilled porphyry prospects in the province. A drill permit is in place and an updated NI 43-101 with plan and budget is under preparation. Trek South is located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and is bisected by the road right-of-way thereto. First-ever drilling of Trek South is planned for the 2026 field season.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, ), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, ). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Romios also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

For further information visit or contact: